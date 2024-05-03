Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor closed today at 2057.9, down -0.8% from yesterday's 2074.55
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor closed today at ₹2057.9, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 2074.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2057.9 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price TodayPremium
TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2105 and closed at 2062 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2116.95 and the low was 2066.15. The market capitalization stood at 98723.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2313.9, and the 52-week low is 1138.55. The BSE volume for the day was 37753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:35:11 PM IST

TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Co stock reached a low price of 2036 and a high price of 2088.85 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:30:45 PM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.85%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.73%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:49:08 PM IST

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed today at ₹2057.9, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

TVS Motor share price closed the day at 2057.9 - a 0.8% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2082.02 , 2108.93 , 2132.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2032.02 , 2008.93 , 1982.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47:46 PM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 109.54% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 3 PM is 109.54% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2057.9, showing a decrease of -0.8%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:32:45 PM IST

TVS Motor Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:13:46 PM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2054.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of 2054.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2034.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2034.83 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00:01 PM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1981.16
10 Days1996.17
20 Days2055.15
50 Days2105.17
100 Days2048.28
300 Days1771.20
03 May 2024, 02:58:51 PM IST

TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:49:20 PM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 225.15% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 2 PM is 225.15% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 2047.2, showing a decrease of -1.32%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:40:33 PM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2056.25 and 2042.15 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2042.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2056.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12048.33Support 12035.03
Resistance 22055.47Support 22028.87
Resistance 32061.63Support 32021.73
03 May 2024, 02:12:15 PM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 2.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy6677
    Hold11111112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
03 May 2024, 02:08:09 PM IST

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2044.8, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of 2054.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2034.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2034.83 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:48:43 PM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 245.32% higher than yesterday

The volume of TVS Motor traded until 1 PM is 245.32% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 2041.3, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:36:30 PM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2060.5 and 2043.2 in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading by purchasing near the hourly support at 2043.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2060.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12056.25Support 12042.15
Resistance 22063.3Support 22035.1
Resistance 32070.35Support 32028.05
03 May 2024, 01:11:20 PM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.94%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 01:05:48 PM IST

TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Co stock's low price today was 2042.7, while the high price reached was 2088.85.

03 May 2024, 12:49:23 PM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 127.83% higher than yesterday

The volume of TVS Motor traded till 12 AM has increased by 127.83% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2053.9, a decrease of -1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:38:31 PM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2068.37 and 2051.17 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2051.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2068.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12060.5Support 12043.2
Resistance 22068.9Support 22034.3
Resistance 32077.8Support 32025.9
03 May 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1981.16
10 Days1996.17
20 Days2055.15
50 Days2105.17
100 Days2048.28
300 Days1771.20
03 May 2024, 12:15:54 PM IST

TVS Motor share price update :TVS Motor trading at ₹2045, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of 2054.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2034.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2034.83 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47:58 AM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.49% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is down by 18.49% compared to yesterday, with the price at 2058.1 showing a decrease of 0.79%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:35:08 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor reached a high of 2074.0 and a low of 2056.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2058.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 2051.6 and 2043.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12068.37Support 12051.17
Resistance 22079.78Support 22045.38
Resistance 32085.57Support 32033.97
03 May 2024, 11:20:53 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2070, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

TVS Motor share price is at 2070 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2054.42 and 2105.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2054.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2105.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:16:29 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.29% to reach 2068.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9204.95101.151.119356.04427.3256983.57
Eicher Motors4617.3514.550.324689.553159.2126276.01
TVS Motor Co2068.45-6.1-0.292313.91138.5598269.39
Hero Motocorp4553.2-9.25-0.24953.242457.3590991.02
Tube Investments Of India3768.6-17.8-0.474120.82534.6572779.61
03 May 2024, 11:06:04 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy6677
    Hold11111112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
03 May 2024, 10:49:14 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.11% lower than yesterday

The volume of TVS Motor traded until 10 AM is 61.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2071.1, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor touched a high of 2075.0 & a low of 2060.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12073.2Support 12058.2
Resistance 22081.6Support 22051.6
Resistance 32088.2Support 32043.2
03 May 2024, 10:14:22 AM IST

TVS Motor Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:51:36 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by -0.03% to reach 2073.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.6% and 0.51% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9223.0119.21.319356.04427.3257487.49
Eicher Motors4639.336.50.794689.553159.2126876.3
TVS Motor Co2073.9-0.65-0.032313.91138.5598528.32
Hero Motocorp4555.0-7.45-0.164953.242457.3591026.99
Tube Investments Of India3780.2-6.2-0.164120.82534.6573003.63
03 May 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TVS Motor indicate a potential negative price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:35:51 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2071, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2074.55

TVS Motor share price is at 2071 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2054.42 and 2105.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2054.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2105.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:18:38 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 2081.70. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 79.13% to 2081.70. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.53%
3 Months-0.24%
6 Months32.03%
YTD2.33%
1 Year79.13%
03 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12105.72Support 12054.42
Resistance 22137.43Support 22034.83
Resistance 32157.02Support 32003.12
03 May 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy6677
    Hold11111112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
03 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1633 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1093 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1595 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

03 May 2024, 08:06:10 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2062 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2116.95 & 2066.15 yesterday to end at 2062. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue