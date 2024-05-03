TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor closed today at 2057.9, down -0.8% from yesterday's 2074.55

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2105 and closed at ₹2062 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2116.95 and the low was ₹2066.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹98723.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2313.9, and the 52-week low is ₹1138.55. The BSE volume for the day was 37753 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of TVS Motor dropped by 1.03% today to reach ₹2053.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Hero Motocorp are declining today, whereas Tube Investments Of India, among its peers, are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9085.0
|-18.8
|-0.21
|9356.0
|4427.3
|253634.81
|Eicher Motors
|4600.0
|-2.8
|-0.06
|4689.55
|3159.2
|125801.52
|TVS Motor Co
|2053.1
|-21.45
|-1.03
|2313.9
|1138.55
|97540.13
|Hero Motocorp
|4546.9
|-15.55
|-0.34
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90865.12
|Tube Investments Of India
|3815.5
|29.1
|0.77
|4120.8
|2534.65
|73685.35
TVS Motor Co stock reached a low price of ₹2036 and a high price of ₹2088.85 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.
TVS Motor share price closed the day at ₹2057.9 - a 0.8% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2082.02 , 2108.93 , 2132.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2032.02 , 2008.93 , 1982.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 3 PM is 109.54% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2057.9, showing a decrease of -0.8%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2054.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2034.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2034.83 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1981.16
|10 Days
|1996.17
|20 Days
|2055.15
|50 Days
|2105.17
|100 Days
|2048.28
|300 Days
|1771.20
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 2 PM is 225.15% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹2047.2, showing a decrease of -1.32%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2056.25 and 2042.15 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2042.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2056.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2048.33
|Support 1
|2035.03
|Resistance 2
|2055.47
|Support 2
|2028.87
|Resistance 3
|2061.63
|Support 3
|2021.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2054.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2034.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2034.83 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of TVS Motor traded until 1 PM is 245.32% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹2041.3, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2060.5 and 2043.2 in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading by purchasing near the hourly support at 2043.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2060.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2056.25
|Support 1
|2042.15
|Resistance 2
|2063.3
|Support 2
|2035.1
|Resistance 3
|2070.35
|Support 3
|2028.05
A decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
TVS Motor Co stock's low price today was ₹2042.7, while the high price reached was ₹2088.85.
The volume of TVS Motor traded till 12 AM has increased by 127.83% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2053.9, a decrease of -1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2068.37 and 2051.17 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2051.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2068.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2060.5
|Support 1
|2043.2
|Resistance 2
|2068.9
|Support 2
|2034.3
|Resistance 3
|2077.8
|Support 3
|2025.9
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2054.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2034.83. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2034.83 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is down by 18.49% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2058.1 showing a decrease of 0.79%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor reached a high of 2074.0 and a low of 2056.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2058.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 2051.6 and 2043.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2068.37
|Support 1
|2051.17
|Resistance 2
|2079.78
|Support 2
|2045.38
|Resistance 3
|2085.57
|Support 3
|2033.97
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2070 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2054.42 and ₹2105.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2054.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2105.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹2068.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9204.95
|101.15
|1.11
|9356.0
|4427.3
|256983.57
|Eicher Motors
|4617.35
|14.55
|0.32
|4689.55
|3159.2
|126276.01
|TVS Motor Co
|2068.45
|-6.1
|-0.29
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98269.39
|Hero Motocorp
|4553.2
|-9.25
|-0.2
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90991.02
|Tube Investments Of India
|3768.6
|-17.8
|-0.47
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72779.61
The volume of TVS Motor traded until 10 AM is 61.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2071.1, down by 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor touched a high of 2075.0 & a low of 2060.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2073.2
|Support 1
|2058.2
|Resistance 2
|2081.6
|Support 2
|2051.6
|Resistance 3
|2088.2
|Support 3
|2043.2
Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by -0.03% to reach ₹2073.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.6% and 0.51% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9223.0
|119.2
|1.31
|9356.0
|4427.3
|257487.49
|Eicher Motors
|4639.3
|36.5
|0.79
|4689.55
|3159.2
|126876.3
|TVS Motor Co
|2073.9
|-0.65
|-0.03
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98528.32
|Hero Motocorp
|4555.0
|-7.45
|-0.16
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91026.99
|Tube Investments Of India
|3780.2
|-6.2
|-0.16
|4120.8
|2534.65
|73003.63
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TVS Motor indicate a potential negative price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2071 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2054.42 and ₹2105.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2054.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2105.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹2081.70. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 79.13% to ₹2081.70. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.53%
|3 Months
|-0.24%
|6 Months
|32.03%
|YTD
|2.33%
|1 Year
|79.13%
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2105.72
|Support 1
|2054.42
|Resistance 2
|2137.43
|Support 2
|2034.83
|Resistance 3
|2157.02
|Support 3
|2003.12
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 49.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1595 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2116.95 & ₹2066.15 yesterday to end at ₹2062. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
