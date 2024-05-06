TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock up in positive trading

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2088.85 and closed at ₹2074.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2088.85 and the low was ₹2036. The market capitalization stands at ₹97,540.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2313.9 and ₹1138.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 1 PM has decreased by 37.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2053.7, down by 0.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high trading volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor reached a high of 2066.85 and a low of 2046.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2054.6 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 2045.1 and 2038.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2061.78
|Support 1
|2041.38
|Resistance 2
|2074.52
|Support 2
|2033.72
|Resistance 3
|2082.18
|Support 3
|2020.98
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for TVS Motor, indicates that the current bullish momentum may be weakening. This could potentially signal a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
TVS Motor Co stock's low price for the day was ₹2030, and the high price reached was ₹2068.7.
The trading volume for TVS Motor until 12 AM is 36.99% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹2060.45, down by 0.36%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 2066.22 and 2054.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2054.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2066.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2071.15
|Support 1
|2054.6
|Resistance 2
|2078.2
|Support 2
|2045.1
|Resistance 3
|2087.7
|Support 3
|2038.05
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2038.05
|10 Days
|1994.66
|20 Days
|2051.18
|50 Days
|2106.15
|100 Days
|2051.76
|300 Days
|1776.38
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2062.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2032.02 and ₹2082.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2032.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2082.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is 29.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2056.5, down by 0.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been fluctuating between 2065.7 and 2035.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2035.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2065.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2066.22
|Support 1
|2054.87
|Resistance 2
|2070.53
|Support 2
|2047.83
|Resistance 3
|2077.57
|Support 3
|2043.52
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2060.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2032.02 and ₹2082.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2032.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2082.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, TVS Motor's stock price increased by 0.44% to reach ₹2062.05, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp saw a decline, Eicher Motors and Tube Investments Of India experienced growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed slight gains of 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8959.9
|-138.85
|-1.53
|9356.0
|4427.3
|250142.27
|Eicher Motors
|4632.55
|34.1
|0.74
|4689.55
|3159.2
|126691.7
|TVS Motor Co
|2062.05
|8.95
|0.44
|2313.9
|1138.55
|97965.34
|Hero Motocorp
|4534.0
|-12.9
|-0.28
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90607.33
|Tube Investments Of India
|3925.3
|108.15
|2.83
|4120.8
|2534.65
|75805.82
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM is down by 35.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2056.9, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor touched a high of 2060.0 & a low of 2030.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2065.7
|Support 1
|2035.7
|Resistance 2
|2077.85
|Support 2
|2017.85
|Resistance 3
|2095.7
|Support 3
|2005.7
Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by -0.84% to reach ₹2035.85. While its counterparts are experiencing mixed results, with Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp declining, Eicher Motors and Tube Investments Of India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also slightly down by 0.32% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8838.15
|-260.6
|-2.86
|9356.0
|4427.3
|246743.26
|Eicher Motors
|4647.25
|48.8
|1.06
|4689.55
|3159.2
|127093.72
|TVS Motor Co
|2035.85
|-17.25
|-0.84
|2313.9
|1138.55
|96720.61
|Hero Motocorp
|4491.55
|-55.35
|-1.22
|4953.24
|2457.35
|89759.01
|Tube Investments Of India
|3871.25
|54.1
|1.42
|4120.8
|2534.65
|74762.0
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2040.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2032.02 and ₹2082.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2032.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2082.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹2060.90 today. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 75.59% to reach ₹2060.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.34%
|3 Months
|-2.07%
|6 Months
|28.37%
|YTD
|1.33%
|1 Year
|75.59%
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2082.02
|Support 1
|2032.02
|Resistance 2
|2108.93
|Support 2
|2008.93
|Resistance 3
|2132.02
|Support 3
|1982.02
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 48.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 527 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2088.85 & ₹2036 yesterday to end at ₹2074.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!