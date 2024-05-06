Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock up in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:46 PM IST Trade
TVS Motor stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 2053.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2062.3 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2088.85 and closed at 2074.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2088.85 and the low was 2036. The market capitalization stands at 97,540.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2313.9 and 1138.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -37.57% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 1 PM has decreased by 37.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2053.7, down by 0.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high trading volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor reached a high of 2066.85 and a low of 2046.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2054.6 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 2045.1 and 2038.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12061.78Support 12041.38
Resistance 22074.52Support 22033.72
Resistance 32082.18Support 32020.98
06 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST TVS Motor share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.88%

An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for TVS Motor, indicates that the current bullish momentum may be weakening. This could potentially signal a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

06 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Co stock's low price for the day was 2030, and the high price reached was 2068.7.

06 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -36.99% lower than yesterday

The trading volume for TVS Motor until 12 AM is 36.99% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 2060.45, down by 0.36%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2066.22 and 2054.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2054.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2066.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12071.15Support 12054.6
Resistance 22078.2Support 22045.1
Resistance 32087.7Support 32038.05
06 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2038.05
10 Days1994.66
20 Days2051.18
50 Days2106.15
100 Days2051.76
300 Days1776.38
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2062.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2053.1

TVS Motor share price is at 2062.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2032.02 and 2082.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2032.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2082.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -29.40% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is 29.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2056.5, down by 0.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 2065.7 and 2035.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2035.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2065.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12066.22Support 12054.87
Resistance 22070.53Support 22047.83
Resistance 32077.57Support 32043.52
06 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST TVS Motor share price update :TVS Motor trading at ₹2060.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2053.1

TVS Motor share price is at 2060.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2032.02 and 2082.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2032.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2082.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

Today, TVS Motor's stock price increased by 0.44% to reach 2062.05, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp saw a decline, Eicher Motors and Tube Investments Of India experienced growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed slight gains of 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8959.9-138.85-1.539356.04427.3250142.27
Eicher Motors4632.5534.10.744689.553159.2126691.7
TVS Motor Co2062.058.950.442313.91138.5597965.34
Hero Motocorp4534.0-12.9-0.284953.242457.3590607.33
Tube Investments Of India3925.3108.152.834120.82534.6575805.82
06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 2.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy6667
    Hold11111112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
06 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -35.63% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM is down by 35.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2056.9, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST TVS Motor share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor touched a high of 2060.0 & a low of 2030.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12065.7Support 12035.7
Resistance 22077.85Support 22017.85
Resistance 32095.7Support 32005.7
06 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST TVS Motor Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by -0.84% to reach 2035.85. While its counterparts are experiencing mixed results, with Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp declining, Eicher Motors and Tube Investments Of India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also slightly down by 0.32% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8838.15-260.6-2.869356.04427.3246743.26
Eicher Motors4647.2548.81.064689.553159.2127093.72
TVS Motor Co2035.85-17.25-0.842313.91138.5596720.61
Hero Motocorp4491.55-55.35-1.224953.242457.3589759.01
Tube Investments Of India3871.2554.11.424120.82534.6574762.0
06 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2040.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹2053.1

TVS Motor share price is at 2040.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2032.02 and 2082.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2032.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2082.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 2060.90 today. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 75.59% to reach 2060.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.34%
3 Months-2.07%
6 Months28.37%
YTD1.33%
1 Year75.59%
06 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12082.02Support 12032.02
Resistance 22108.93Support 22008.93
Resistance 32132.02Support 31982.02
06 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 2.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy6667
    Hold11111112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
06 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 554 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1071 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 527 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2074.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2088.85 & 2036 yesterday to end at 2074.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

