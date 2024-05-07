TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor Company's stock opened at ₹2055 and closed at ₹2053.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2068.7, while the lowest was ₹2030. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹97630.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2313.9 and the low was ₹1138.55. The BSE volume for the day was 21734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2072.7
|Support 1
|2033.2
|Resistance 2
|2091.1
|Support 2
|2012.1
|Resistance 3
|2112.2
|Support 3
|1993.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 68.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 304 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2068.7 & ₹2030 yesterday to end at ₹2053.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
