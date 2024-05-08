Hello User
TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.59 %. The stock closed at 2054.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1980.8 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2065 and closed at 2054.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2065 and the low was 1974. The market capitalization stood at 94105.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 2313.9 and 1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11866 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12035.85Support 11947.0
Resistance 22094.85Support 21917.15
Resistance 32124.7Support 31858.15
08 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 6.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy6667
    Hold11111112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 737 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1042 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 725 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

08 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2054.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2065 & 1974 yesterday to end at 2054.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

