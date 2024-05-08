TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2065 and closed at ₹2054.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2065 and the low was ₹1974. The market capitalization stood at ₹94105.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2313.9 and ₹1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11866 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2035.85
|Support 1
|1947.0
|Resistance 2
|2094.85
|Support 2
|1917.15
|Resistance 3
|2124.7
|Support 3
|1858.15
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 6.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 29.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 725 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2065 & ₹1974 yesterday to end at ₹2054.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
