TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹1968.35 and closed at ₹1980.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2026 and the low was ₹1919. The market capitalization stood at ₹95309.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2313.9 and ₹1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43837 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 4.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 91.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2026 & ₹1919 yesterday to end at ₹1980.65. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
