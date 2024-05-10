TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2024 and closed at ₹2006.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2121.3, and the low was ₹2024. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is ₹97922.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2313.9, and the 52-week low is ₹1214.5. The BSE volume for the day was 233238 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2114.03
|Support 1
|2014.93
|Resistance 2
|2168.07
|Support 2
|1969.87
|Resistance 3
|2213.13
|Support 3
|1915.83
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 296.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2121.3 & ₹2024 yesterday to end at ₹2006.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
