TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 2006.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2061.15 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2024 and closed at 2006.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2121.3, and the low was 2024. The market capitalization of TVS Motor is 97922.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2313.9, and the 52-week low is 1214.5. The BSE volume for the day was 233238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST TVS Motor Co Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.14% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tvs-motor-co-q4-results-live-profit-rise-by-15-14-yoy-11715289703673.html

10 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12114.03Support 12014.93
Resistance 22168.07Support 21969.87
Resistance 32213.13Support 31915.83
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy7667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
10 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1407 k

The trading volume yesterday was 296.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.

10 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2006.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2121.3 & 2024 yesterday to end at 2006.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

