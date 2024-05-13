TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares slide as trading turns negative

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day, TVS Motor opened at ₹2082.15 and closed at ₹2062.35. The high for the day was ₹2087 and the low was ₹2024. The market capitalization stood at ₹97682.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2313.9 and ₹1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume was 32168 shares traded.
TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹1991.7, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹2064.85
The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2029.02 & second support of ₹1993.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1964.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1964.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -3.09% and is currently trading at ₹2000.95. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 66.44% to ₹2000.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|-0.22%
|6 Months
|26.45%
|YTD
|1.86%
|1 Year
|66.44%
TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2093.62
|Support 1
|2029.02
|Resistance 2
|2122.78
|Support 2
|1993.58
|Resistance 3
|2158.22
|Support 3
|1964.42
TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1157 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1442 k
The trading volume yesterday was 19.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1125 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2062.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2087 & ₹2024 yesterday to end at ₹2062.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
