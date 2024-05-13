Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares slide as trading turns negative

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 2064.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1991.7 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price TodayPremium
TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day, TVS Motor opened at 2082.15 and closed at 2062.35. The high for the day was 2087 and the low was 2024. The market capitalization stood at 97682.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2313.9 and 1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume was 32168 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30:51 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹1991.7, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹2064.85

The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of 2029.02 & second support of 1993.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1964.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1964.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

13 May 2024, 09:24:57 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -3.09% and is currently trading at 2000.95. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 66.44% to 2000.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months-0.22%
6 Months26.45%
YTD1.86%
1 Year66.44%
13 May 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12093.62Support 12029.02
Resistance 22122.78Support 21993.58
Resistance 32158.22Support 31964.42
13 May 2024, 08:36:38 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 2.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
13 May 2024, 08:17:14 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1157 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1442 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1125 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07:53 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2062.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2087 & 2024 yesterday to end at 2062.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

