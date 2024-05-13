TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares slide as trading turns negative

TVS Motor Share Price Today : On the last day, TVS Motor opened at ₹2082.15 and closed at ₹2062.35. The high for the day was ₹2087 and the low was ₹2024. The market capitalization stood at ₹97682.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2313.9 and ₹1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume was 32168 shares traded.
The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2029.02 & second support of ₹1993.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1964.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1964.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -3.09% and is currently trading at ₹2000.95. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 66.44% to ₹2000.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|-0.22%
|6 Months
|26.45%
|YTD
|1.86%
|1 Year
|66.44%
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2093.62
|Support 1
|2029.02
|Resistance 2
|2122.78
|Support 2
|1993.58
|Resistance 3
|2158.22
|Support 3
|1964.42
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 19.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1125 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2087 & ₹2024 yesterday to end at ₹2062.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
