LIVE UPDATES

TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor sees positive trading momentum

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2067.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2085.4 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price TodayPremium
TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor Company's stock opened at 2061.4 and closed at 2064.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2084.3, while the low was 1976. With a market capitalization of 98,057.98 crore, the 52-week high and low were recorded at 2313.9 and 1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,376 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:46:28 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.22% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM is 2.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at 2116, down by 2.33%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:34:43 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor touched a high of 2123.45 & a low of 2077.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12129.08Support 12083.58
Resistance 22149.02Support 22058.02
Resistance 32174.58Support 32038.08
14 May 2024, 10:14:23 AM IST

TVS Motor Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of TVS Motor rose by 1.57% today to reach 2100.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8970.0-23.85-0.279356.04450.0250424.24
Eicher Motors4682.1526.950.584722.43159.2128048.17
TVS Motor Co2100.3532.451.572313.91214.599784.92
Hero Motocorp5028.7140.752.884953.242597.05100534.65
Tube Investments Of India3818.75-112.25-2.864159.52622.3573748.11
14 May 2024, 09:47:12 AM IST

TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:30:26 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2085.4, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2067.9

TVS Motor share price is at 2085.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2003.2 and 2113.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2003.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2113.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20:51 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 2070.20. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have gained 67.17% to reach 2070.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months-0.77%
6 Months25.52%
YTD2.11%
1 Year67.17%
14 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12113.15Support 12003.2
Resistance 22154.25Support 21934.35
Resistance 32223.1Support 31893.25
14 May 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
14 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1502 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1593 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

14 May 2024, 08:01:45 AM IST

TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2064.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2084.3 & 1976 yesterday to end at 2064.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

