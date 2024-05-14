TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor sees positive trading momentum

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor Company's stock opened at ₹2061.4 and closed at ₹2064.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2084.3, while the low was ₹1976. With a market capitalization of ₹98,057.98 crore, the 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2313.9 and ₹1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,376 shares traded.
TVS Motor share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.22% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM is 2.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹2116, down by 2.33%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor touched a high of 2123.45 & a low of 2077.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2129.08
|Support 1
|2083.58
|Resistance 2
|2149.02
|Support 2
|2058.02
|Resistance 3
|2174.58
|Support 3
|2038.08
TVS Motor Live Updates
TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of TVS Motor rose by 1.57% today to reach ₹2100.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8970.0
|-23.85
|-0.27
|9356.0
|4450.0
|250424.24
|Eicher Motors
|4682.15
|26.95
|0.58
|4722.4
|3159.2
|128048.17
|TVS Motor Co
|2100.35
|32.45
|1.57
|2313.9
|1214.5
|99784.92
|Hero Motocorp
|5028.7
|140.75
|2.88
|4953.24
|2597.05
|100534.65
|Tube Investments Of India
|3818.75
|-112.25
|-2.86
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73748.11
TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%
An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2085.4, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹2067.9
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2085.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2003.2 and ₹2113.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2003.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2113.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹2070.20. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have gained 67.17% to reach ₹2070.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.57%
|3 Months
|-0.77%
|6 Months
|25.52%
|YTD
|2.11%
|1 Year
|67.17%
TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2113.15
|Support 1
|2003.2
|Resistance 2
|2154.25
|Support 2
|1934.35
|Resistance 3
|2223.1
|Support 3
|1893.25
TVS Motor share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1502 k
The trading volume yesterday was 8.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1593 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2064.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2084.3 & ₹1976 yesterday to end at ₹2064.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
