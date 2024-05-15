TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor closed today at ₹2103.4, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at ₹2075.85, reached a high of ₹2140 and a low of ₹2066.9, before closing at ₹2067.9. The market capitalization stood at 101395.47 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2313.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1214.5. The BSE volume for the day was 137919 shares traded.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a return on equity (ROE) of 27.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment (ROI) of 9.87% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.63% and 29.06% respectively.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has shown an EPS growth of 41.58% and a revenue growth of 26.32% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 391447.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of �% in the fourth quarter.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 0.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TVS Motor declined by 1.44% today to reach ₹2103.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are both decreasing in value today, whereas Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8904.0
|-164.1
|-1.81
|9356.0
|4450.0
|248581.66
|Eicher Motors
|4650.05
|-77.25
|-1.63
|4740.3
|3159.2
|127320.99
|TVS Motor Co
|2103.4
|-30.75
|-1.44
|2313.9
|1214.5
|99929.82
|Hero Motocorp
|5055.35
|13.45
|0.27
|5050.0
|2597.05
|101067.44
|Tube Investments Of India
|3782.0
|25.8
|0.69
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73144.72
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock reached a high of ₹2149.4 and a low of ₹2085 on the current trading day.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.91%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.87%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -51.33% lower than yesterday
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor by 3 PM is 51.33% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2103.4, down by 1.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed today at ₹2103.4, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹2134.15
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price closed the day at ₹2103.4 - a 1.44% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2139.6 , 2177.2 , 2204.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2074.7 , 2047.4 , 2009.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live:
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2103.2, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹2134.15
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2103.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2086.68 and ₹2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2036.38
|10 Days
|2046.24
|20 Days
|2027.88
|50 Days
|2097.86
|100 Days
|2059.60
|300 Days
|1799.77
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -55.58% lower than yesterday
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 2 PM is 55.58% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹2102.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 2098.07 and 2085.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2085.32 and selling near hourly resistance at 2098.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2102.67
|Support 1
|2087.67
|Resistance 2
|2110.33
|Support 2
|2080.33
|Resistance 3
|2117.67
|Support 3
|2072.67
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2102, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹2134.15
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2102 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2086.68 and ₹2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -59.30% lower than yesterday
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by TVS Motor until 1 PM is down by 59.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2089.5, showing a decrease of 2.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend accompanied by increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2108.63 and 2085.48 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2085.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2108.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2098.07
|Support 1
|2085.32
|Resistance 2
|2104.28
|Support 2
|2078.78
|Resistance 3
|2110.82
|Support 3
|2072.57
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2036.38
|10 Days
|2046.24
|20 Days
|2027.88
|50 Days
|2097.86
|100 Days
|2059.60
|300 Days
|1799.77
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2100.85, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹2134.15
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2100.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2086.68 and ₹2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -69.60% lower than yesterday
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is down by 69.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2104.3, a decrease of 1.4%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze alongside price in order to understand market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2136.73 and 2101.13 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2101.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2136.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2117.63
|Support 1
|2106.08
|Resistance 2
|2125.32
|Support 2
|2102.22
|Resistance 3
|2129.18
|Support 3
|2094.53
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2117.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2134.15
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2117.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2086.68 and ₹2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.91% today to reach ₹2114.8, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Tube Investments Of India witnessed a decline, whereas Hero Motocorp saw an increase. The overall market indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a decrease of 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8964.05
|-104.05
|-1.15
|9356.0
|4450.0
|250258.13
|Eicher Motors
|4693.85
|-33.45
|-0.71
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128520.26
|TVS Motor Co
|2114.8
|-19.35
|-0.91
|2313.9
|1214.5
|100471.42
|Hero Motocorp
|5069.6
|27.7
|0.55
|5050.0
|2597.05
|101352.33
|Tube Investments Of India
|3750.3
|-5.9
|-0.16
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72531.63
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.11% lower than yesterday
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 10 AM is 67.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2115.3, down 0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2148.6 & a low of 2113.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2136.73
|Support 1
|2101.13
|Resistance 2
|2160.47
|Support 2
|2089.27
|Resistance 3
|2172.33
|Support 3
|2065.53
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates:
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.01% to reach ₹2134, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed trend. Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9026.75
|-41.35
|-0.46
|9356.0
|4450.0
|252008.59
|Eicher Motors
|4688.1
|-39.2
|-0.83
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128362.82
|TVS Motor Co
|2134.0
|-0.15
|-0.01
|2313.9
|1214.5
|101383.59
|Hero Motocorp
|5065.8
|23.9
|0.47
|5050.0
|2597.05
|101276.36
|Tube Investments Of India
|3760.0
|3.8
|0.1
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72719.23
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2136.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2134.15
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2136.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2086.68 and ₹2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -0.09% and is currently trading at ₹2132.30. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 72.93% to ₹2132.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.84%
|3 Months
|2.22%
|6 Months
|29.53%
|YTD
|5.38%
|1 Year
|72.93%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2161.63
|Support 1
|2086.68
|Resistance 2
|2188.27
|Support 2
|2038.37
|Resistance 3
|2236.58
|Support 3
|2011.73
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1525 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1546 k
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1387 k & BSE volume was 137 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2067.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2140 & ₹2066.9 yesterday to end at ₹2067.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
