TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor closed today at 2103.4, down -1.44% from yesterday's 2134.15

50 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 2134.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2103.4 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at 2075.85, reached a high of 2140 and a low of 2066.9, before closing at 2067.9. The market capitalization stood at 101395.47 crore with a 52-week high of 2313.9 and a 52-week low of 1214.5. The BSE volume for the day was 137919 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a return on equity (ROE) of 27.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment (ROI) of 9.87% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.63% and 29.06% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:12 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has shown an EPS growth of 41.58% and a revenue growth of 26.32% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 391447.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of �% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 0.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
15 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TVS Motor declined by 1.44% today to reach 2103.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are both decreasing in value today, whereas Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8904.0-164.1-1.819356.04450.0248581.66
Eicher Motors4650.05-77.25-1.634740.33159.2127320.99
TVS Motor Co2103.4-30.75-1.442313.91214.599929.82
Hero Motocorp5055.3513.450.275050.02597.05101067.44
Tube Investments Of India3782.025.80.694159.52622.3573144.72
15 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock reached a high of 2149.4 and a low of 2085 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.91%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.87%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -51.33% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor by 3 PM is 51.33% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2103.4, down by 1.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed today at ₹2103.4, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price closed the day at 2103.4 - a 1.44% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2139.6 , 2177.2 , 2204.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2074.7 , 2047.4 , 2009.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2103.2, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2103.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2086.68 and 2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2036.38
10 Days2046.24
20 Days2027.88
50 Days2097.86
100 Days2059.60
300 Days1799.77
15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -55.58% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 2 PM is 55.58% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 2102.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 2098.07 and 2085.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2085.32 and selling near hourly resistance at 2098.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12102.67Support 12087.67
Resistance 22110.33Support 22080.33
Resistance 32117.67Support 32072.67
15 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2102, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2102 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2086.68 and 2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -59.30% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by TVS Motor until 1 PM is down by 59.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2089.5, showing a decrease of 2.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend accompanied by increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2108.63 and 2085.48 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2085.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2108.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12098.07Support 12085.32
Resistance 22104.28Support 22078.78
Resistance 32110.82Support 32072.57
15 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.98%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock stabilizing or possibly changing direction in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock reached a low of 2085 and a high of 2149.4 during the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -66.51% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 12 AM is down by 66.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2089.7, a decrease of 2.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase with high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price drop with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2113.65 and a low of 2090.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock fell below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12108.63Support 12085.48
Resistance 22122.72Support 22076.42
Resistance 32131.78Support 32062.33
15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2100.85, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at 2100.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2086.68 and 2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -69.60% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is down by 69.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2104.3, a decrease of 1.4%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze alongside price in order to understand market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2136.73 and 2101.13 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2101.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2136.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12117.63Support 12106.08
Resistance 22125.32Support 22102.22
Resistance 32129.18Support 32094.53
15 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2117.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2117.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2086.68 and 2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.91% today to reach 2114.8, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Tube Investments Of India witnessed a decline, whereas Hero Motocorp saw an increase. The overall market indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a decrease of 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8964.05-104.05-1.159356.04450.0250258.13
Eicher Motors4693.85-33.45-0.714740.33159.2128520.26
TVS Motor Co2114.8-19.35-0.912313.91214.5100471.42
Hero Motocorp5069.627.70.555050.02597.05101352.33
Tube Investments Of India3750.3-5.9-0.164159.52622.3572531.63
15 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.11% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 10 AM is 67.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2115.3, down 0.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2148.6 & a low of 2113.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12136.73Support 12101.13
Resistance 22160.47Support 22089.27
Resistance 32172.33Support 32065.53
15 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.01% to reach 2134, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed trend. Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9026.75-41.35-0.469356.04450.0252008.59
Eicher Motors4688.1-39.2-0.834740.33159.2128362.82
TVS Motor Co2134.0-0.15-0.012313.91214.5101383.59
Hero Motocorp5065.823.90.475050.02597.05101276.36
Tube Investments Of India3760.03.80.14159.52622.3572719.23
15 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2136.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2134.15

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at 2136.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2086.68 and 2161.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2086.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2161.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -0.09% and is currently trading at 2132.30. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 72.93% to 2132.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.84%
3 Months2.22%
6 Months29.53%
YTD5.38%
1 Year72.93%
15 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12161.63Support 12086.68
Resistance 22188.27Support 22038.37
Resistance 32236.58Support 32011.73
15 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 1525 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1546 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1387 k & BSE volume was 137 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2067.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2140 & 2066.9 yesterday to end at 2067.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

