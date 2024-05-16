Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor closed today at 2123.35, up 1.36% from yesterday's 2094.95

50 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 2094.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2123.35 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at 2142.15, reached a high of 2149.4, and a low of 2085 before closing at 2134.15. The market capitalization stood at 99929.82 crore with a 52-week high of 2313.9 and a low of 1214.5. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 18171 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:41 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reported a ROE of 27.45% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.87%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.63% and 29.06% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has shown an EPS growth of 41.58% and a revenue growth of 26.32% in the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 391447.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of �% for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
16 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of TVS Motor rose by 1.36% today to reach 2123.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of gains and losses. Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8880.0-23.0-0.269356.04450.0247911.63
Eicher Motors4680.833.650.724740.33159.2128162.94
TVS Motor Co2123.3528.41.362313.91214.5100877.62
Hero Motocorp5137.8581.351.615100.22597.05102716.79
Tube Investments Of India3760.15-16.45-0.444159.52622.3572722.14
16 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's high for the day was 2133.3, while the low was 2091.

16 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 1.16%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed today at ₹2123.35, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price closed the day at 2123.35 - a 1.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2143.67 , 2160.53 , 2187.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2100.22 , 2073.63 , 2056.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -26.36% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 3 PM is down by 26.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2123.35, a decrease of 1.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2129.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2129.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2074.7 and 2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2067.08
10 Days2056.03
20 Days2027.93
50 Days2097.98
100 Days2061.55
300 Days1803.80
16 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -26.14% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 2 PM is down by 26.14% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 2116.55, a decrease of 1.03%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:40 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2115.22 and 2102.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2102.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2115.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12120.25Support 12102.85
Resistance 22126.05Support 22091.25
Resistance 32137.65Support 32085.45
16 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 0.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
16 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2111.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2111.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2074.7 and 2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -22.64% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 1 PM is 22.64% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 2101.15, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2122.08 and 2100.98 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2100.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2122.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12115.22Support 12102.47
Resistance 22120.58Support 22095.08
Resistance 32127.97Support 32089.72
16 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.54%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.24%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for TVS Motor indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock reached a low price of 2091 and a high price of 2133.3 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.17% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 12 AM is 4.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2113.2, down by 0.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:44 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2117.55 and a trough of 2096.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2105.77 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12122.08Support 12100.98
Resistance 22130.37Support 22088.17
Resistance 32143.18Support 32079.88
16 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2067.08
10 Days2056.03
20 Days2027.93
50 Days2097.98
100 Days2061.55
300 Days1803.80
16 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2113.25, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at 2113.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2074.7 and 2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.33% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 11 AM is 10.33% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2104.75, a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2109.9 and a low of 2091.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2104.03 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2094.67 and 2080.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12105.77Support 12086.87
Resistance 22117.28Support 22079.48
Resistance 32124.67Support 32067.97
16 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2094.25, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2094.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2074.7 and 2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TVS Motor has decreased by 0.02% today, trading at 2094.5 in line with other companies in the industry. Peers like Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are also experiencing a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8720.0-183.0-2.069356.04450.0243444.75
Eicher Motors4552.2-94.95-2.044740.33159.2124641.8
TVS Motor Co2094.5-0.45-0.022313.91214.599507.0
Hero Motocorp5055.0-1.5-0.035100.22597.05101060.44
Tube Investments Of India3743.6-33.0-0.874159.52622.3572402.06
16 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 0.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
16 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.44% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM is 14.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2108.75, a decrease of 0.66%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2133.3 & a low of 2109.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12128.03Support 12104.03
Resistance 22142.67Support 22094.67
Resistance 32152.03Support 32080.03
16 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, TVS Motor's stock price increased by 1.37% to reach 2123.6, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors saw a decline in their stock prices, Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India experienced a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also had a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.27% and Sensex by 0.24%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8799.0-104.0-1.179356.04450.0245650.27
Eicher Motors4621.2-25.95-0.564740.33159.2126531.06
TVS Motor Co2123.628.651.372313.91214.5100889.5
Hero Motocorp5114.6558.151.155100.22597.05102252.97
Tube Investments Of India3793.016.40.434159.52622.3573357.46
16 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2118.35, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at 2118.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2074.7 and 2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.37%, currently trading at 2123.55. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 68.79% to 2123.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months25.51%
YTD3.66%
1 Year68.79%
16 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12139.6Support 12074.7
Resistance 22177.2Support 22047.4
Resistance 32204.5Support 32009.8
16 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 0.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8667
    Hold10111112
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell6666
16 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 742 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1529 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2134.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2149.4 & 2085 yesterday to end at 2134.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.