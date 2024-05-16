TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor closed today at 2123.35, up 1.36% from yesterday's 2094.95

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at ₹2142.15, reached a high of ₹2149.4, and a low of ₹2085 before closing at ₹2134.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹99929.82 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2313.9 and a low of ₹1214.5. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 18171 shares traded.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reported a ROE of 27.45% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.87%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.63% and 29.06% respectively.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has shown an EPS growth of 41.58% and a revenue growth of 26.32% in the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 391447.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of �% for the fourth quarter.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of TVS Motor rose by 1.36% today to reach ₹2123.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of gains and losses. Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8880.0
|-23.0
|-0.26
|9356.0
|4450.0
|247911.63
|Eicher Motors
|4680.8
|33.65
|0.72
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128162.94
|TVS Motor Co
|2123.35
|28.4
|1.36
|2313.9
|1214.5
|100877.62
|Hero Motocorp
|5137.85
|81.35
|1.61
|5100.2
|2597.05
|102716.79
|Tube Investments Of India
|3760.15
|-16.45
|-0.44
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72722.14
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's high for the day was ₹2133.3, while the low was ₹2091.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price closed the day at ₹2123.35 - a 1.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2143.67 , 2160.53 , 2187.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2100.22 , 2073.63 , 2056.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 3 PM is down by 26.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2123.35, a decrease of 1.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2129.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2074.7 and ₹2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2067.08
|10 Days
|2056.03
|20 Days
|2027.93
|50 Days
|2097.98
|100 Days
|2061.55
|300 Days
|1803.80
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 2 PM is down by 26.14% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹2116.55, a decrease of 1.03%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2115.22 and 2102.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2102.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2115.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2120.25
|Support 1
|2102.85
|Resistance 2
|2126.05
|Support 2
|2091.25
|Resistance 3
|2137.65
|Support 3
|2085.45
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2111.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2074.7 and ₹2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 1 PM is 22.64% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2101.15, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2122.08 and 2100.98 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2100.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2122.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2115.22
|Support 1
|2102.47
|Resistance 2
|2120.58
|Support 2
|2095.08
|Resistance 3
|2127.97
|Support 3
|2089.72
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for TVS Motor indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock reached a low price of ₹2091 and a high price of ₹2133.3 on the current trading day.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 12 AM is 4.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2113.2, down by 0.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2117.55 and a trough of 2096.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2105.77 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2122.08
|Support 1
|2100.98
|Resistance 2
|2130.37
|Support 2
|2088.17
|Resistance 3
|2143.18
|Support 3
|2079.88
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2113.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2074.7 and ₹2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 11 AM is 10.33% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2104.75, a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2109.9 and a low of 2091.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2104.03 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2094.67 and 2080.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2105.77
|Support 1
|2086.87
|Resistance 2
|2117.28
|Support 2
|2079.48
|Resistance 3
|2124.67
|Support 3
|2067.97
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2094.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2074.7 and ₹2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TVS Motor has decreased by 0.02% today, trading at ₹2094.5 in line with other companies in the industry. Peers like Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are also experiencing a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8720.0
|-183.0
|-2.06
|9356.0
|4450.0
|243444.75
|Eicher Motors
|4552.2
|-94.95
|-2.04
|4740.3
|3159.2
|124641.8
|TVS Motor Co
|2094.5
|-0.45
|-0.02
|2313.9
|1214.5
|99507.0
|Hero Motocorp
|5055.0
|-1.5
|-0.03
|5100.2
|2597.05
|101060.44
|Tube Investments Of India
|3743.6
|-33.0
|-0.87
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72402.06
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM is 14.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2108.75, a decrease of 0.66%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2133.3 & a low of 2109.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2128.03
|Support 1
|2104.03
|Resistance 2
|2142.67
|Support 2
|2094.67
|Resistance 3
|2152.03
|Support 3
|2080.03
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, TVS Motor's stock price increased by 1.37% to reach ₹2123.6, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors saw a decline in their stock prices, Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India experienced a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also had a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.27% and Sensex by 0.24%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8799.0
|-104.0
|-1.17
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245650.27
|Eicher Motors
|4621.2
|-25.95
|-0.56
|4740.3
|3159.2
|126531.06
|TVS Motor Co
|2123.6
|28.65
|1.37
|2313.9
|1214.5
|100889.5
|Hero Motocorp
|5114.65
|58.15
|1.15
|5100.2
|2597.05
|102252.97
|Tube Investments Of India
|3793.0
|16.4
|0.43
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73357.46
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2118.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2074.7 and ₹2139.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2074.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2139.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.37%, currently trading at ₹2123.55. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 68.79% to ₹2123.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.17%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|25.51%
|YTD
|3.66%
|1 Year
|68.79%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2139.6
|Support 1
|2074.7
|Resistance 2
|2177.2
|Support 2
|2047.4
|Resistance 3
|2204.5
|Support 3
|2009.8
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2149.4 & ₹2085 yesterday to end at ₹2134.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
