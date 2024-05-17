Active Stocks
TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor closed today at ₹2188.2, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 2127.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2188.2 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : On the last day, TVS Motor's stock opened at 2126.2 and closed at 2094.95. The high for the day was 2133.3 and the low was 2091. The market capitalization was 100,877.62 crores. The 52-week high was 2313.9 and the 52-week low was 1214.5. The BSE volume was 11,637 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:00:02 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:41:25 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 27.45%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 9.87%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.63% and 29.06% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:09:45 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has shown an EPS growth of 41.58% and a revenue growth of 26.32% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 391447.40 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of �% in quarter 4.

17 May 2024, 06:31:10 PM IST

17 May 2024, 06:06:44 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, TVS Motor's stock price rose by 2.84% to reach 2188.2, outperforming its peers in the market. While Hero Motocorp is experiencing a decline, other competitors like Eicher Motors, Tube Investments Of India, and Ok Play India are showing positive growth. The overall market trend is reflected in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex increasing by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Eicher Motors4692.1514.00.34740.33159.2128473.71
Hero Motocorp5091.1-50.25-0.985153.952597.05101782.16
TVS Motor Co2188.260.52.842313.91214.5103958.56
Tube Investments Of India3795.032.00.854159.52622.3573396.14
Ok Play India13.80.322.3721.59.46400.59
17 May 2024, 05:38:59 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's low price on the current day was 2118.2, while the high price reached was 2192.8.

17 May 2024, 04:37:15 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.46%; Futures open interest increased by 3.97%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:53:20 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 103.52% higher than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 3 PM has increased by 103.52% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 2188.2, a 2.84% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:50:48 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed today at ₹2188.2, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price closed the day at 2188.2 - a 2.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2211.28 , 2237.02 , 2285.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2137.43 , 2089.32 , 2063.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:36:01 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:13:48 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2186.55, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2143.67 & second resistance of 2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 02:59:56 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:55:37 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2084.84
10 Days2059.32
20 Days2027.75
50 Days2097.55
100 Days2062.27
300 Days1807.56
17 May 2024, 02:50:54 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 118.97% higher than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 2 PM has increased by 118.97% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2174.05, up by 2.18%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators to analyze trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:37:14 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor hit a peak of 2175.0 and a low of 2163.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 2173.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12175.73Support 12164.23
Resistance 22181.12Support 22158.12
Resistance 32187.23Support 32152.73
17 May 2024, 02:15:00 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:08:17 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2167.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2143.67 & second resistance of 2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:54:05 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 118.11% higher than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 1 PM has increased by 118.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2168, showing a 1.89% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward momentum, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:33:02 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2175.27 and 2159.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2159.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2175.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12173.7Support 12159.1
Resistance 22180.15Support 22150.95
Resistance 32188.3Support 32144.5
17 May 2024, 01:14:48 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.66%; Futures open interest increased by 2.73%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's price fluctuated between a low of 2118.2 and a high of 2173.1 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:54:46 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 118.34% higher than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 12 AM has increased by 118.34% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching 2166.45, reflecting a 1.82% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:42:30 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2175.18 and 2152.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2152.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2175.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12175.27Support 12159.77
Resistance 22181.13Support 22150.13
Resistance 32190.77Support 32144.27
17 May 2024, 12:28:16 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:27:40 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:20:07 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2168.15, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2143.67 & second resistance of 2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 133.01% higher than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 11 AM today is 133.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2164.15, up by 1.71%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume suggests a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:43:46 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2159.37 and 2141.72 in the last hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2141.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2159.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12175.18Support 12152.13
Resistance 22185.67Support 22139.57
Resistance 32198.23Support 32129.08
17 May 2024, 11:27:23 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2163.9, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2143.67 & second resistance of 2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:10:55 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Today, TVS Motor's stock price increased by 2.04% to reach 2171.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are both declining, whereas Tube Investments Of India and Ok Play India are both seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.2% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Eicher Motors4656.85-21.3-0.464740.33159.2127507.17
Hero Motocorp5121.55-19.8-0.395153.952597.05102390.92
TVS Motor Co2171.143.42.042313.91214.5103146.16
Tube Investments Of India3798.335.30.944159.52622.3573459.97
Ok Play India13.70.221.6321.59.46397.69
17 May 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:52:01 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 82.22% higher than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 10 AM is 82.22% higher than the previous day, with the price at 2150.05, up by 1.05%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:38:30 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2156.45 & a low of 2138.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12159.37Support 12141.72
Resistance 22166.73Support 22131.43
Resistance 32177.02Support 32124.07
17 May 2024, 10:13:16 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:51:28 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of TVS Motor increased by 1.05% today, reaching 2150.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors is declining, whereas Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India, and Ok Play India are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.18% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Eicher Motors4653.65-24.5-0.524740.33159.2127419.56
Hero Motocorp5149.358.00.165153.952597.05102946.7
TVS Motor Co2150.122.41.052313.91214.5102148.48
Tube Investments Of India3783.020.00.534159.52622.3573164.06
Ok Play India13.560.080.5921.59.46393.62
17 May 2024, 09:41:17 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:32:25 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2144, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2143.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2160.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2160.53 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 09:18:34 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.19% and is currently trading at 2153.00. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have gained 69.96% to reach 2153.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.12%
3 Months-0.56%
6 Months26.35%
YTD5.04%
1 Year69.96%
17 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12143.67Support 12100.22
Resistance 22160.53Support 22073.63
Resistance 32187.12Support 32056.77
17 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8767
    Hold10101112
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell6666
17 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 547 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1488 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 535 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02:29 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2094.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2133.3 & 2091 yesterday to end at 2094.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
