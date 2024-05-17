TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : TVS Motor closed today at 2188.2, up 2.84% from yesterday's 2127.7

TVS Motor Share Price Highlights : On the last day, TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2126.2 and closed at ₹2094.95. The high for the day was ₹2133.3 and the low was ₹2091. The market capitalization was ₹100,877.62 crores. The 52-week high was ₹2313.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1214.5. The BSE volume was 11,637 shares traded.
Disclaimer
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 27.45%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 9.87%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.63% and 29.06% respectively.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor has shown an EPS growth of 41.58% and a revenue growth of 26.32% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 391447.40 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of �% in quarter 4.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 3.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, TVS Motor's stock price rose by 2.84% to reach ₹2188.2, outperforming its peers in the market. While Hero Motocorp is experiencing a decline, other competitors like Eicher Motors, Tube Investments Of India, and Ok Play India are showing positive growth. The overall market trend is reflected in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex increasing by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Eicher Motors
|4692.15
|14.0
|0.3
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128473.71
|Hero Motocorp
|5091.1
|-50.25
|-0.98
|5153.95
|2597.05
|101782.16
|TVS Motor Co
|2188.2
|60.5
|2.84
|2313.9
|1214.5
|103958.56
|Tube Investments Of India
|3795.0
|32.0
|0.85
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73396.14
|Ok Play India
|13.8
|0.32
|2.37
|21.5
|9.46
|400.59
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's low price on the current day was ₹2118.2, while the high price reached was ₹2192.8.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 3 PM has increased by 103.52% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2188.2, a 2.84% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price closed the day at ₹2188.2 - a 2.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2211.28 , 2237.02 , 2285.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2137.43 , 2089.32 , 2063.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2143.67 & second resistance of ₹2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2084.84
|10 Days
|2059.32
|20 Days
|2027.75
|50 Days
|2097.55
|100 Days
|2062.27
|300 Days
|1807.56
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 2 PM has increased by 118.97% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2174.05, up by 2.18%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators to analyze trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor hit a peak of 2175.0 and a low of 2163.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 2173.7 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2175.73
|Support 1
|2164.23
|Resistance 2
|2181.12
|Support 2
|2158.12
|Resistance 3
|2187.23
|Support 3
|2152.73
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 3.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2143.67 & second resistance of ₹2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 1 PM has increased by 118.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2168, showing a 1.89% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward momentum, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2175.27 and 2159.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2159.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2175.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2173.7
|Support 1
|2159.1
|Resistance 2
|2180.15
|Support 2
|2150.95
|Resistance 3
|2188.3
|Support 3
|2144.5
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹2118.2 and a high of ₹2173.1 on the current day.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 12 AM has increased by 118.34% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching ₹2166.45, reflecting a 1.82% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2175.18 and 2152.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2152.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2175.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2175.27
|Support 1
|2159.77
|Resistance 2
|2181.13
|Support 2
|2150.13
|Resistance 3
|2190.77
|Support 3
|2144.27
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2084.84
|10 Days
|2059.32
|20 Days
|2027.75
|50 Days
|2097.55
|100 Days
|2062.27
|300 Days
|1807.56
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2143.67 & second resistance of ₹2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 11 AM today is 133.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2164.15, up by 1.71%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume suggests a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could indicate further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2159.37 and 2141.72 in the last hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2141.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2159.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2175.18
|Support 1
|2152.13
|Resistance 2
|2185.67
|Support 2
|2139.57
|Resistance 3
|2198.23
|Support 3
|2129.08
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2143.67 & second resistance of ₹2160.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2187.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2187.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Today, TVS Motor's stock price increased by 2.04% to reach ₹2171.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are both declining, whereas Tube Investments Of India and Ok Play India are both seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.2% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Eicher Motors
|4656.85
|-21.3
|-0.46
|4740.3
|3159.2
|127507.17
|Hero Motocorp
|5121.55
|-19.8
|-0.39
|5153.95
|2597.05
|102390.92
|TVS Motor Co
|2171.1
|43.4
|2.04
|2313.9
|1214.5
|103146.16
|Tube Investments Of India
|3798.3
|35.3
|0.94
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73459.97
|Ok Play India
|13.7
|0.22
|1.63
|21.5
|9.46
|397.69
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 10 AM is 82.22% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹2150.05, up by 1.05%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2156.45 & a low of 2138.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2159.37
|Support 1
|2141.72
|Resistance 2
|2166.73
|Support 2
|2131.43
|Resistance 3
|2177.02
|Support 3
|2124.07
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of TVS Motor increased by 1.05% today, reaching ₹2150.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors is declining, whereas Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India, and Ok Play India are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.18% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Eicher Motors
|4653.65
|-24.5
|-0.52
|4740.3
|3159.2
|127419.56
|Hero Motocorp
|5149.35
|8.0
|0.16
|5153.95
|2597.05
|102946.7
|TVS Motor Co
|2150.1
|22.4
|1.05
|2313.9
|1214.5
|102148.48
|Tube Investments Of India
|3783.0
|20.0
|0.53
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73164.06
|Ok Play India
|13.56
|0.08
|0.59
|21.5
|9.46
|393.62
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2143.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2160.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2160.53 then there can be further positive price movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.19% and is currently trading at ₹2153.00. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have gained 69.96% to reach ₹2153.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.12%
|3 Months
|-0.56%
|6 Months
|26.35%
|YTD
|5.04%
|1 Year
|69.96%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2143.67
|Support 1
|2100.22
|Resistance 2
|2160.53
|Support 2
|2073.63
|Resistance 3
|2187.12
|Support 3
|2056.77
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 535 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2133.3 & ₹2091 yesterday to end at ₹2094.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!