Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares rise on positive trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares rise on positive trading session

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 2184.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2185 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor Company opened at 2225.95 and closed at 2184.20. The stock reached a high of 2225.95 and a low of 2180.10. The market capitalization stood at 103806.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2313.90, while the 52-week low was 1214.50. The BSE volume for the day was 3241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:57:50 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of TVS Motor increased by 0.04% today, reaching 2185, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors, Tube Investments Of India, and Ok Play India are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp is performing well. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Eicher Motors4676.0-18.05-0.384740.33159.2128031.51
Hero Motocorp5093.32.60.055167.72597.05101826.14
TVS Motor Co2185.00.80.042313.91214.5103806.53
Tube Investments Of India3801.2-1.0-0.034159.52622.3573516.05
Ok Play India13.5-0.16-1.1721.59.46391.88
20 May 2024, 09:47:17 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.5%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for TVS Motor indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:36:10 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2185, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2184.2

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2185 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2137.43 and 2211.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2137.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2211.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24:19 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 2185.00. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have seen a significant gain of 76.09% to reach 2185.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 in the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.86%
3 Months0.08%
6 Months25.0%
YTD7.83%
1 Year76.09%
20 May 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12211.28Support 12137.43
Resistance 22237.02Support 22089.32
Resistance 32285.13Support 32063.58
20 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 547 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1488 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 535 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05:05 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2184.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2225.95 & 2180.1 yesterday to end at 2184.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue