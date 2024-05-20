TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares rise on positive trading session

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor Company opened at ₹2225.95 and closed at ₹2184.20. The stock reached a high of ₹2225.95 and a low of ₹2180.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹103806.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2313.90, while the 52-week low was ₹1214.50. The BSE volume for the day was 3241 shares traded.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of TVS Motor increased by 0.04% today, reaching ₹2185, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Eicher Motors, Tube Investments Of India, and Ok Play India are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp is performing well. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Eicher Motors
|4676.0
|-18.05
|-0.38
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128031.51
|Hero Motocorp
|5093.3
|2.6
|0.05
|5167.7
|2597.05
|101826.14
|TVS Motor Co
|2185.0
|0.8
|0.04
|2313.9
|1214.5
|103806.53
|Tube Investments Of India
|3801.2
|-1.0
|-0.03
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73516.05
|Ok Play India
|13.5
|-0.16
|-1.17
|21.5
|9.46
|391.88
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.5%
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for TVS Motor indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2185, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2184.2
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2185 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2137.43 and ₹2211.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2137.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2211.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹2185.00. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have seen a significant gain of 76.09% to reach ₹2185.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 in the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.86%
|3 Months
|0.08%
|6 Months
|25.0%
|YTD
|7.83%
|1 Year
|76.09%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2211.28
|Support 1
|2137.43
|Resistance 2
|2237.02
|Support 2
|2089.32
|Resistance 3
|2285.13
|Support 3
|2063.58
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 547 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1488 k
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 535 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2184.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2225.95 & ₹2180.1 yesterday to end at ₹2184.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
