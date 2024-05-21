TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares slide as market sentiment turns bearish

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2225.95 and closed at ₹2184.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2225.95 and the low was ₹2180.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,806.53 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2313.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1214.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3241 shares traded.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.39%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or possibly changing direction in the near future.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2161.8, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹2190.75
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2180.33 & second support of ₹2169.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2157.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹2157.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -0.77% and is currently trading at ₹2173.90. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 76.71% to ₹2173.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.94%
|3 Months
|0.28%
|6 Months
|25.4%
|YTD
|8.18%
|1 Year
|76.71%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2203.33
|Support 1
|2180.33
|Resistance 2
|2215.17
|Support 2
|2169.17
|Resistance 3
|2226.33
|Support 3
|2157.33
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 3.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 90 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1288 k
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2184.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2225.95 & ₹2180.1 yesterday to end at ₹2184.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
