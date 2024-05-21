Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor shares slide as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 2190.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2161.8 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2225.95 and closed at 2184.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2225.95 and the low was 2180.1. The market capitalization stood at 103,806.53 crore with a 52-week high of 2313.9 and a 52-week low of 1214.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.39%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or possibly changing direction in the near future.

21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2161.8, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹2190.75

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of 2180.33 & second support of 2169.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2157.33. If the stock price breaks the final support of 2157.33 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

21 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by -0.77% and is currently trading at 2173.90. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 76.71% to 2173.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.94%
3 Months0.28%
6 Months25.4%
YTD8.18%
1 Year76.71%
21 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12203.33Support 12180.33
Resistance 22215.17Support 22169.17
Resistance 32226.33Support 32157.33
21 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 3.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8867
    Hold10101112
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell6666
21 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 90 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1288 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2184.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2225.95 & 2180.1 yesterday to end at 2184.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

