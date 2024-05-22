Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stocks decline in trading today

29 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Livemint

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 2155.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2130.9 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2214.75 and closed at 2190.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2214.75, while the low was 2143. The market capitalization stood at 102426.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2313.9 and 1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8819 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:39:56 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2133.57 and 2118.07 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2118.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2133.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12130.65Support 12123.8
Resistance 22133.4Support 22119.7
Resistance 32137.5Support 32116.95
22 May 2024, 01:13:39 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.4%; Futures open interest increased by 1.45%

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for TVS Motor indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:05:11 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's today's low price was 2121.5 and the high price reached was 2175.25.

22 May 2024, 12:54:09 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.93% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 12 AM is 18.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 2123.8, a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying trends. If the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:34:24 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reached a high of 2137.0 and a low of 2121.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2129.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2123.8 and 2112.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12133.57Support 12118.07
Resistance 22143.03Support 22112.03
Resistance 32149.07Support 32102.57
22 May 2024, 12:26:08 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2146.35
10 Days2091.37
20 Days2045.77
50 Days2099.83
100 Days2066.64
300 Days1819.97
22 May 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:14:20 PM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2130.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹2155.6

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of 2132.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2108.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2108.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:50:41 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.94% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is 16.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2123.65, down by 1.48%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:35:42 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2151.8 and a low of 2135.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 2140.35 and 2133.9, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders could consider closing current long positions, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12146.2Support 12129.4
Resistance 22157.4Support 22123.8
Resistance 32163.0Support 32112.6
22 May 2024, 11:23:05 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor trading at ₹2137, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2155.6

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at 2137 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2132.18 and 2189.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2132.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2189.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:11:35 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.72% to reach 2140, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are all declining today, whereas Eicher Motors, another peer, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.16%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8808.75-10.0-0.119356.04450.0245922.47
Eicher Motors4688.918.450.44740.33159.2128384.72
TVS Motor Co2140.0-15.6-0.722313.91224.55101668.64
Hero Motocorp4998.95-48.4-0.965167.72659.6699939.88
Tube Investments Of India3649.6-28.4-0.774159.52655.170584.07
22 May 2024, 11:02:18 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 2.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8867
    Hold10101112
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell6666
22 May 2024, 10:52:30 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.28% lower than yesterday

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 10 AM is down by 32.28% compared to yesterday, with the price at 2149.1, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34:41 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2162.55 & a low of 2145.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12157.9Support 12140.35
Resistance 22169.0Support 22133.9
Resistance 32175.45Support 32122.8
22 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59:52 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of TVS Motor increased by 0.3% to reach 2162, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Eicher Motors is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and up by 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8789.1-29.65-0.349356.04450.0245373.88
Eicher Motors4689.719.250.414740.33159.2128406.63
TVS Motor Co2162.06.40.32313.91224.55102713.83
Hero Motocorp5001.0-46.35-0.925167.72659.6699980.86
Tube Investments Of India3651.1-26.9-0.734159.52655.170613.08
22 May 2024, 09:45:56 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TVS Motor may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:33:46 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2155.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2155.6

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at 2155.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2132.18 and 2189.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2132.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2189.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15:44 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 2169.45. Over the past year, TVS Motor's shares have surged by 73.98% to reach 2169.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months0.55%
6 Months25.01%
YTD6.42%
1 Year73.98%
22 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12190.13Support 12132.78
Resistance 22223.47Support 22108.77
Resistance 32247.48Support 32075.43
22 May 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 2.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8867
    Hold10101112
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell6666
22 May 2024, 08:19:54 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 781 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1261 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 772 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

22 May 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2190.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2214.75 & 2143 yesterday to end at 2190.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

