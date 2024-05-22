TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stocks decline in trading today

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2214.75 and closed at ₹2190.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2214.75, while the low was ₹2143. The market capitalization stood at ₹102426.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹2313.9 and ₹1214.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8819 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2133.57 and 2118.07 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2118.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2133.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2130.65
|Support 1
|2123.8
|Resistance 2
|2133.4
|Support 2
|2119.7
|Resistance 3
|2137.5
|Support 3
|2116.95
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for TVS Motor indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor Co stock's today's low price was ₹2121.5 and the high price reached was ₹2175.25.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded until 12 AM is 18.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹2123.8, a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for studying trends. If the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor reached a high of 2137.0 and a low of 2121.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2129.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2123.8 and 2112.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2133.57
|Support 1
|2118.07
|Resistance 2
|2143.03
|Support 2
|2112.03
|Resistance 3
|2149.07
|Support 3
|2102.57
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2146.35
|10 Days
|2091.37
|20 Days
|2045.77
|50 Days
|2099.83
|100 Days
|2066.64
|300 Days
|1819.97
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TVS Motor has broken the first support of ₹2132.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2108.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2108.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM is 16.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2123.65, down by 1.48%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor reached a peak of 2151.8 and a low of 2135.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 2140.35 and 2133.9, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders could consider closing current long positions, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2146.2
|Support 1
|2129.4
|Resistance 2
|2157.4
|Support 2
|2123.8
|Resistance 3
|2163.0
|Support 3
|2112.6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2137 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2132.18 and ₹2189.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2132.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2189.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of TVS Motor dropped by 0.72% to reach ₹2140, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are all declining today, whereas Eicher Motors, another peer, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.16%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8808.75
|-10.0
|-0.11
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245922.47
|Eicher Motors
|4688.9
|18.45
|0.4
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128384.72
|TVS Motor Co
|2140.0
|-15.6
|-0.72
|2313.9
|1224.55
|101668.64
|Hero Motocorp
|4998.95
|-48.4
|-0.96
|5167.7
|2659.66
|99939.88
|Tube Investments Of India
|3649.6
|-28.4
|-0.77
|4159.5
|2655.1
|70584.07
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TVS Motor traded by 10 AM is down by 32.28% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2149.1, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor touched a high of 2162.55 & a low of 2145.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2157.9
|Support 1
|2140.35
|Resistance 2
|2169.0
|Support 2
|2133.9
|Resistance 3
|2175.45
|Support 3
|2122.8
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of TVS Motor increased by 0.3% to reach ₹2162, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Eicher Motors is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and up by 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8789.1
|-29.65
|-0.34
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245373.88
|Eicher Motors
|4689.7
|19.25
|0.41
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128406.63
|TVS Motor Co
|2162.0
|6.4
|0.3
|2313.9
|1224.55
|102713.83
|Hero Motocorp
|5001.0
|-46.35
|-0.92
|5167.7
|2659.66
|99980.86
|Tube Investments Of India
|3651.1
|-26.9
|-0.73
|4159.5
|2655.1
|70613.08
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TVS Motor may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2155.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2132.18 and ₹2189.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2132.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2189.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹2169.45. Over the past year, TVS Motor's shares have surged by 73.98% to reach ₹2169.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|0.55%
|6 Months
|25.01%
|YTD
|6.42%
|1 Year
|73.98%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2190.13
|Support 1
|2132.78
|Resistance 2
|2223.47
|Support 2
|2108.77
|Resistance 3
|2247.48
|Support 3
|2075.43
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 2.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 772 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2214.75 & ₹2143 yesterday to end at ₹2190.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
