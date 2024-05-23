TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Stock on the Rise Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2175.25 and closed at ₹2155.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2175.25 and the low was ₹2121.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹101770.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2313.9 and the 52-week low is ₹1224.55. The BSE volume for the day was 15501 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.73%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2153.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2141.6
TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at ₹2153.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2116.93 and ₹2165.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2116.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2165.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹2150.00. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have gained 69.87% to reach ₹2150.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|0.13%
|6 Months
|23.17%
|YTD
|5.75%
|1 Year
|69.87%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2165.83
|Support 1
|2116.93
|Resistance 2
|2192.37
|Support 2
|2094.57
|Resistance 3
|2214.73
|Support 3
|2068.03
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 781 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1261 k
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 772 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2155.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2175.25 & ₹2121.5 yesterday to end at ₹2155.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend