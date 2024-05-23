TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor Stock on the Rise Today

Hello User
7 min read . 09:40 AM IST
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2141.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2153.55 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2175.25 and closed at 2155.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2175.25 and the low was 2121.5. The market capitalization stood at 101770.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2313.9 and the 52-week low is 1224.55. The BSE volume for the day was 15501 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.73%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor trading at ₹2153.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2141.6

TVS Motor Share Price Live Updates: TVS Motor share price is at 2153.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2116.93 and 2165.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2116.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2165.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 2150.00. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have gained 69.87% to reach 2150.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months0.13%
6 Months23.17%
YTD5.75%
1 Year69.87%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12165.83Support 12116.93
Resistance 22192.37Support 22094.57
Resistance 32214.73Support 32068.03
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 781 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1261 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 772 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 1.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8867
    Hold10101111
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell6666
23 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2155.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2175.25 & 2121.5 yesterday to end at 2155.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

