TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at ₹2150.15 and closed at ₹2141.6. The highest price observed during the day was ₹2181.55, while the lowest price was ₹2140. The market capitalization of TVS Motor stood at ₹103188.92 crore. The 52-week high for the company was ₹2313.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1224.55. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 8860 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2191.28
|Support 1
|2147.33
|Resistance 2
|2208.12
|Support 2
|2120.22
|Resistance 3
|2235.23
|Support 3
|2103.38
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 3.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 457 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2181.55 & ₹2140 yesterday to end at ₹2141.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend