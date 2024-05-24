Hello User
TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 2141.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2172 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at 2150.15 and closed at 2141.6. The highest price observed during the day was 2181.55, while the lowest price was 2140. The market capitalization of TVS Motor stood at 103188.92 crore. The 52-week high for the company was 2313.9 and the 52-week low was 1224.55. The BSE volume for TVS Motor was 8860 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12191.28Support 12147.33
Resistance 22208.12Support 22120.22
Resistance 32235.23Support 32103.38
24 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2102.0, 3.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1177.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3051.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8867
    Hold10101111
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell6666
24 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor volume yesterday was 466 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1188 k

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 457 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

24 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: TVS Motor closed at ₹2141.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2181.55 & 2140 yesterday to end at 2141.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

