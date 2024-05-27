TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2169.75 and closed at ₹2175.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2252 and the low was ₹2160.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹106398.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2313.9 and ₹1224.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70866 shares.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2277.93
|Support 1
|2183.93
|Resistance 2
|2312.97
|Support 2
|2124.97
|Resistance 3
|2371.93
|Support 3
|2089.93
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 6.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 457 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2252 & ₹2160.15 yesterday to end at ₹2175.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend