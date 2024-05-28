TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor opened at ₹2269.2 and closed at ₹2239.55. The high for the day was ₹2269.2 and the low was ₹2207.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹106652.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2313.9 and ₹1224.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The share price of TVS Motor has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹2241.40. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have increased by 73.95% to ₹2241.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.65%
|3 Months
|0.46%
|6 Months
|24.98%
|YTD
|11.05%
|1 Year
|73.95%
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2274.35
|Support 1
|2218.4
|Resistance 2
|2297.35
|Support 2
|2185.45
|Resistance 3
|2330.3
|Support 3
|2162.45
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 6.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 809 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2269.2 & ₹2207.4 yesterday to end at ₹2239.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend