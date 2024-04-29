Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor stock up in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 12:49 PM IST Trade
TVS Motor stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 2017 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2030 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2033.4 and closed at 2017 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2035.9, while the lowest was 2012. The market capitalization of TVS Motor was 95,649.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2313.9, and the 52-week low was 1088.8. The BSE volume for the day was 8930 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.74% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 12 AM is 40.74% lower than the previous day, with the price at 2033.8, down by 0.83%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor reached a peak of 2030.55 and a low of 2012.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong positive sentiment. Traders are recommended to assess overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12034.03Support 12016.18
Resistance 22041.22Support 22005.52
Resistance 32051.88Support 31998.33
29 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1944.26
10 Days2009.52
20 Days2055.61
50 Days2104.63
100 Days2044.17
300 Days1759.34
29 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST TVS Motor share price update :TVS Motor trading at ₹2030, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2017

TVS Motor share price is at 2030 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1994.3 and 2037.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1994.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2037.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -51.63% lower than yesterday

The volume of TVS Motor traded until 11 AM is down by 51.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2025, showing a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2030.72 and 2013.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 2013.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 2030.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12019.63Support 12010.18
Resistance 22025.27Support 22006.37
Resistance 32029.08Support 32000.73
29 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2017 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2035.9 & 2012 yesterday to end at 2017. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

