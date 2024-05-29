TVS Motor Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

TVS Motor Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TVS Motor opened at ₹2249.5, closed at ₹2249.35, with a high of ₹2270.35 and a low of ₹2226.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹106994.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2313.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1269.4. The BSE volume for the day was 30433 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2272.52
|Support 1
|2228.22
|Resistance 2
|2293.88
|Support 2
|2205.28
|Resistance 3
|2316.82
|Support 3
|2183.92
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 6.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 809 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
TVS Motor Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2270.35 & ₹2226.7 yesterday to end at ₹2249.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend