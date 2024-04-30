Hello User
TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor closed today at 2069.85, up 1.65% from yesterday's 2036.25

44 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

TVS Motor stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 2036.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2069.85 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Motor stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Motor Stock Price Today

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at 2033.4 and closed at 2017 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2042, while the low was 2012. The market capitalization stood at 96,739.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2313.9 and 1088.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST TVS Motor share price update : Shareholding information

TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:31 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

TVS Motor achieved a ROE of 26.83% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.29% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates project a ROE of 29.63% in the current fiscal year and 29.06% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:04 PM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Financial performance

TVS Motor has shown positive growth in its earnings per share (EPS) by 30.97% and revenue by 19.26% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 371336.70 crore, which is 16.14% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of % in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:03 PM IST TVS Motor share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.65% to reach 2069.85, following the uptrend of its industry peers including Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex have decreased by -0.17% & -0.25% each respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8938.6178.82.049356.04427.3249547.62
Eicher Motors4596.0516.850.374632.753159.2125693.5
TVS Motor Co2069.8533.61.652313.91138.5598335.91
Hero Motocorp4543.0584.651.94953.242457.3590788.18
Tube Investments Of India3755.952.71.424120.82534.6572534.35
30 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Co stock's low price for the day was 2043.6 and the high price was 2106.25.

30 Apr 2024, 04:35 PM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.93%

An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:53 PM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed today at ₹2069.85, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹2036.25

TVS Motor share price closed the day at 2069.85 - a 1.65% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2093.8 , 2130.45 , 2155.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2032.1 , 2007.05 , 1970.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 179.91% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 3 PM has increased by 179.91% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 2069.85, showing a 1.65% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST TVS Motor Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2060.05, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹2036.25

The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2047.55 & second resistance of 2059.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2077.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2077.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST TVS Motor share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1944.26
10 Days2009.52
20 Days2055.61
50 Days2104.63
100 Days2044.17
300 Days1761.55
30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST TVS Motor Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM IST TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 247.03% higher than yesterday

The volume of TVS Motor traded by 2 PM has increased by 247.03% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at 2070.25, reflecting a 1.67% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor reached a high of 2081.05 and a low of 2073.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2075.0, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 2069.75 and 2066.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12081.37Support 12073.82
Resistance 22084.98Support 22069.88
Resistance 32088.92Support 32066.27
30 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2078, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹2036.25

TVS Motor share price is at 2078 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2077.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45 PM IST TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 293.34% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 1 PM has increased by 293.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2078.75, showing a 2.09% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2085.28 and 2067.88 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2067.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2085.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12083.55Support 12075.0
Resistance 22086.85Support 22069.75
Resistance 32092.1Support 32066.45
30 Apr 2024, 01:16 PM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.92%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST TVS Motor Co share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Motor Co stock reached a low of 2043.6 and a high of 2106.25 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST TVS Motor share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 301.07% higher than yesterday

The volume of TVS Motor traded until 12 AM has increased by 301.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2077, reflecting a 2% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward momentum, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39 PM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2086.85 and 2063.35 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider adopting rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2063.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2086.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12085.28Support 12067.88
Resistance 22093.07Support 22058.27
Resistance 32102.68Support 32050.48
30 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST TVS Motor share price update :TVS Motor trading at ₹2083, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹2036.25

TVS Motor share price is at 2083 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2077.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 392.27% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM has increased by 392.27% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 2069.25, reflecting a 1.62% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2102.47 and 2069.72 in the last hour. Traders could opt for rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2069.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2102.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12086.85Support 12063.35
Resistance 22100.55Support 22053.55
Resistance 32110.35Support 32039.85
30 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor trading at ₹2076.2, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹2036.25

The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of 2047.55 & second resistance of 2059.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2077.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2077.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 421.84% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM has increased by 421.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at 2084.3, reflecting a 2.36% increase. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal further price drops.

30 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TVS Motor touched a high of 2106.25 & a low of 2073.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12102.47Support 12069.72
Resistance 22120.73Support 22055.23
Resistance 32135.22Support 32036.97
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST TVS Motor Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST TVS Motor share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.12%; Futures open interest increased by 1.33%

An increase in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:34 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today :TVS Motor trading at ₹2086, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹2036.25

TVS Motor share price is at 2086 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2077.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST TVS Motor share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.64% today, trading at 2069.65. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 78.91% to reach 2069.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.8%
3 Months-0.13%
6 Months26.59%
YTD0.53%
1 Year78.91%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST TVS Motor share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12047.55Support 12017.8
Resistance 22059.65Support 22000.15
Resistance 32077.3Support 31988.05
30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST TVS Motor share price Today : TVS Motor volume yesterday was 447 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1016 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 420 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST TVS Motor share price Live :TVS Motor closed at ₹2017 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2042 & 2012 yesterday to end at 2017. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

