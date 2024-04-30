TVS Motor share price Today Live Updates : TVS Motor closed today at 2069.85, up 1.65% from yesterday's 2036.25

TVS Motor Share Price Today : TVS Motor's stock opened at ₹2033.4 and closed at ₹2017 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2042, while the low was ₹2012. The market capitalization stood at ₹96,739.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹2313.9 and ₹1088.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,886 shares.
TVS Motor has a 2.74% MF holding & 20.83% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.09% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.27% in december to 20.83% in march quarter.
TVS Motor achieved a ROE of 26.83% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.29% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates project a ROE of 29.63% in the current fiscal year and 29.06% in the upcoming fiscal year.
TVS Motor has shown positive growth in its earnings per share (EPS) by 30.97% and revenue by 19.26% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 371336.70 crore, which is 16.14% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 0.98% and a profit growth of % in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2102.0, 1.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1177.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3051.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Today, the share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.65% to reach ₹2069.85, following the uptrend of its industry peers including Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex have decreased by -0.17% & -0.25% each respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8938.6
|178.8
|2.04
|9356.0
|4427.3
|249547.62
|Eicher Motors
|4596.05
|16.85
|0.37
|4632.75
|3159.2
|125693.5
|TVS Motor Co
|2069.85
|33.6
|1.65
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98335.91
|Hero Motocorp
|4543.05
|84.65
|1.9
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90788.18
|Tube Investments Of India
|3755.9
|52.7
|1.42
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72534.35
TVS Motor Co stock's low price for the day was ₹2043.6 and the high price was ₹2106.25.
An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TVS Motor share price closed the day at ₹2069.85 - a 1.65% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2093.8 , 2130.45 , 2155.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2032.1 , 2007.05 , 1970.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 3 PM has increased by 179.91% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2069.85, showing a 1.65% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2047.55 & second resistance of ₹2059.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2077.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2077.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1944.26
|10 Days
|2009.52
|20 Days
|2055.61
|50 Days
|2104.63
|100 Days
|2044.17
|300 Days
|1761.55
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of TVS Motor traded by 2 PM has increased by 247.03% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at ₹2070.25, reflecting a 1.67% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
TVS Motor reached a high of 2081.05 and a low of 2073.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2075.0, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 2069.75 and 2066.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2081.37
|Support 1
|2073.82
|Resistance 2
|2084.98
|Support 2
|2069.88
|Resistance 3
|2088.92
|Support 3
|2066.27
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2078 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2077.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 1 PM has increased by 293.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2078.75, showing a 2.09% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 2085.28 and 2067.88 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2067.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2085.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2083.55
|Support 1
|2075.0
|Resistance 2
|2086.85
|Support 2
|2069.75
|Resistance 3
|2092.1
|Support 3
|2066.45
An increase in futures price and open interest in TVS Motor indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
TVS Motor Co stock reached a low of ₹2043.6 and a high of ₹2106.25 on the current trading day.
The volume of TVS Motor traded until 12 AM has increased by 301.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2077, reflecting a 2% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward momentum, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 2086.85 and 2063.35 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider adopting rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2063.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2086.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2085.28
|Support 1
|2067.88
|Resistance 2
|2093.07
|Support 2
|2058.27
|Resistance 3
|2102.68
|Support 3
|2050.48
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TVS Motor share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2083 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2077.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 11 AM has increased by 392.27% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2069.25, reflecting a 1.62% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2102.47 and 2069.72 in the last hour. Traders could opt for rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2069.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2102.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2086.85
|Support 1
|2063.35
|Resistance 2
|2100.55
|Support 2
|2053.55
|Resistance 3
|2110.35
|Support 3
|2039.85
The current market price of TVS Motor has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2047.55 & second resistance of ₹2059.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2077.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2077.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The stock price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.84% today, reaching ₹2073.8 in line with other companies in the industry. Peers like Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8917.2
|157.4
|1.8
|9356.0
|4427.3
|248950.18
|Eicher Motors
|4625.7
|46.5
|1.02
|4632.75
|3159.2
|126504.37
|TVS Motor Co
|2073.8
|37.55
|1.84
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98523.56
|Hero Motocorp
|4565.65
|107.25
|2.41
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91239.82
|Tube Investments Of India
|3703.9
|0.7
|0.02
|4120.8
|2534.65
|71530.12
The trading volume of TVS Motor until 10 AM has increased by 421.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2084.3, reflecting a 2.36% increase. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal further price drops.
TVS Motor touched a high of 2106.25 & a low of 2073.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2102.47
|Support 1
|2069.72
|Resistance 2
|2120.73
|Support 2
|2055.23
|Resistance 3
|2135.22
|Support 3
|2036.97
Today, TVS Motor's stock price rose by 3.44% to reach ₹2106.25, outperforming its peers. While Tube Investments Of India saw a decline, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Hero Motocorp experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.24% and Sensex by 0.31%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8940.0
|180.2
|2.06
|9356.0
|4427.3
|249586.71
|Eicher Motors
|4642.05
|62.85
|1.37
|4632.75
|3159.2
|126951.51
|TVS Motor Co
|2106.25
|70.0
|3.44
|2313.9
|1138.55
|100065.22
|Hero Motocorp
|4546.7
|88.3
|1.98
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90861.13
|Tube Investments Of India
|3693.1
|-10.1
|-0.27
|4120.8
|2534.65
|71321.55
An increase in futures price and open interest for TVS Motor indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TVS Motor share price is at ₹2086 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2077.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The share price of TVS Motor has increased by 1.64% today, trading at ₹2069.65. Over the past year, TVS Motor shares have surged by 78.91% to reach ₹2069.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.8%
|3 Months
|-0.13%
|6 Months
|26.59%
|YTD
|0.53%
|1 Year
|78.91%
The key support and resistance levels for TVS Motor on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2047.55
|Support 1
|2017.8
|Resistance 2
|2059.65
|Support 2
|2000.15
|Resistance 3
|2077.3
|Support 3
|1988.05
The trading volume yesterday was 55.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 420 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2042 & ₹2012 yesterday to end at ₹2017. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
