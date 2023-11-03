Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 212.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.95 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions had an open price of 215.45 and a close price of 212.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 216 and a low of 213.85. The company has a market capitalization of 9,417.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95 and the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Live :TVS Supply Chain Solutions closed at ₹212.9 on last trading day

On the last day, TVS Supply Chain Solutions had a total trading volume of 8,663 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 212.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.