TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

TVS Supply Chain Solutions had an open price of ₹215.45 and a close price of ₹212.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹216 and a low of ₹213.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9,417.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST
