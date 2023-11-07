Hello User
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today Live Updates : TVS Supply Chain Solutions sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 213.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.35 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions' stock price opened at 213.75 and closed at 213.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 219.6, while the low was 213.75. The company has a market capitalization of 9,566.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95, and the 52-week low is 193.95. On the BSE, a total of 61,699 shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock reached a low of 210.2 and a high of 213.7.

07 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price update :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹218.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹213.7

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at 218.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.18% and a net change of 4.65.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹218.35, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹213.7

The current stock price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is 218.35, representing a 2.18% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 4.65 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Live :TVS Supply Chain Solutions closed at ₹213.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Supply Chain Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,699. The closing price of the stock was 213.7.

