TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today Live Updates : TVS Supply Chain Solutions Plummets in Trading

TVS Supply Chain Solutions had an open price of ₹211.95 and a close price of ₹218.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹223.85 and a low of ₹210.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9627.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 112,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Today's Price range
The TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock reached a low of ₹214.8 and a high of ₹220.95 today.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price update :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹215.6, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹219.75
TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -4.15. The current price of the stock is ₹215.6.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|R R Kabel
|1599.75
|74.1
|4.86
|1550.0
|1137.6
|18048.2
|Concord Biotech
|1227.3
|25.2
|2.1
|1258.0
|900.0
|12839.55
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.5
|-4.25
|-1.93
|257.95
|193.95
|9573.145
|Signatureglobal India
|667.85
|13.6
|2.08
|662.05
|444.1
|9384.01
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|533.75
|-2.7
|-0.5
|611.0
|396.05
|8452.01
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹215.5, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹219.75
TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹215.5 with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.93% and a decrease in value by ₹4.25.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Today's Price range
TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock had a low price of ₹215.7 and a high price of ₹220.95 on the current day.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price update :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹216.8, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹219.75
TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹216.8, representing a percent change of -1.34. The net change in the stock price is -2.95.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹218.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹219.75
The current data of TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹218.65. The percent change is -0.5%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.1 in the stock price.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Live :TVS Supply Chain Solutions closed at ₹218.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TVS Supply Chain Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 112,596. The closing price for the stock was ₹218.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!