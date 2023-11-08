TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today Live Updates : TVS Supply Chain Solutions Plummets in Trading

TVS Supply Chain Solutions had an open price of ₹211.95 and a close price of ₹218.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹223.85 and a low of ₹210.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9627.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 112,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.