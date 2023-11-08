Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today Live Updates : TVS Supply Chain Solutions Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 219.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.6 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions had an open price of 211.95 and a close price of 218.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 223.85 and a low of 210.2. The market capitalization of the company is 9627.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95 and the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 112,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:12 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock reached a low of 214.8 and a high of 220.95 today.

08 Nov 2023, 11:07 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price update :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹215.6, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹219.75

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.89 and a net change of -4.15. The current price of the stock is 215.6.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
R R Kabel1599.7574.14.861550.01137.618048.2
Concord Biotech1227.325.22.11258.0900.012839.55
TVS Supply Chain Solutions215.5-4.25-1.93257.95193.959573.145
Signatureglobal India667.8513.62.08662.05444.19384.01
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank533.75-2.7-0.5611.0396.058452.01
08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹215.5, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹219.75

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at 215.5 with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.93% and a decrease in value by 4.25.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock had a low price of 215.7 and a high price of 220.95 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price update :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹216.8, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹219.75

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at 216.8, representing a percent change of -1.34. The net change in the stock price is -2.95.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.94%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹218.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹219.75

The current data of TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 218.65. The percent change is -0.5%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of 1.1 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Live :TVS Supply Chain Solutions closed at ₹218.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TVS Supply Chain Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 112,596. The closing price for the stock was 218.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.