TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today Live Updates : TVS Supply Chain Solutions faces stock market downturn

On the last day of trading, TVS Supply Chain Solutions opened at ₹220.95 and closed at ₹219.75. The stock reached a high of ₹220.95 and a low of ₹212.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,446.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹257.95 and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 93,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹215.25, which represents a decrease of 2.05% from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of -4.5.
On the last day of trading, TVS Supply Chain Solutions had a volume of 93,739 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹219.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!