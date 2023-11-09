Hello User
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today Live Updates : TVS Supply Chain Solutions faces stock market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 219.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.25 per share. Investors should monitor TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

On the last day of trading, TVS Supply Chain Solutions opened at 220.95 and closed at 219.75. The stock reached a high of 220.95 and a low of 212.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,446.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 257.95 and the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the day was 93,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Today :TVS Supply Chain Solutions trading at ₹215.25, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹219.75

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock is currently priced at 215.25, which represents a decrease of 2.05% from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of -4.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price Live :TVS Supply Chain Solutions closed at ₹219.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TVS Supply Chain Solutions had a volume of 93,739 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 219.75.

