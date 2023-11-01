UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹37.18 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹37.6, while the low was ₹36.68. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is currently ₹44,619.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.5, and the 52-week low is ₹12.91. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,793,774 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that its price is ₹37.1. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.08, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.08 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹37.2. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.02, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock price for UCO Bank has seen a slight upward movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Yes Bank
|16.12
|0.15
|0.94
|24.75
|14.1
|46352.7
|Au Small Finance Bank
|667.1
|-2.25
|-0.34
|794.95
|548.15
|44478.56
|UCO Bank
|37.3
|0.12
|0.32
|48.5
|12.91
|44595.72
|Bank Of India
|98.4
|2.55
|2.66
|114.02
|58.3
|40390.67
|Central Bank Of India
|43.54
|0.33
|0.76
|55.99
|20.1
|37796.81
The current day's low price for UCO Bank stock is ₹36.68 while the high price is ₹37.6.
On the last day of trading for UCO Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,793,774. The closing price for the shares was ₹37.18.
