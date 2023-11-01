Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 37.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.1 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank

On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 37.18 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 37.6, while the low was 36.68. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is currently 44,619.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.5, and the 52-week low is 12.91. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,793,774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 01:05 PM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank trading at ₹37.1, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹37.18

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that its price is 37.1. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.08, reflecting a decrease of 0.08 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

01 Nov 2023, 12:57 PM IST UCO Bank Live Updates

01 Nov 2023, 12:46 PM IST UCO Bank share price update :UCO Bank trading at ₹37.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹37.18

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 37.2. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.02, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock price for UCO Bank has seen a slight upward movement.

01 Nov 2023, 12:34 PM IST UCO Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Yes Bank16.120.150.9424.7514.146352.7
Au Small Finance Bank667.1-2.25-0.34794.95548.1544478.56
UCO Bank37.30.120.3248.512.9144595.72
Bank Of India98.42.552.66114.0258.340390.67
Central Bank Of India43.540.330.7655.9920.137796.81
01 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM IST UCO Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UCO Bank stock is 36.68 while the high price is 37.6.

01 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹37.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UCO Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,793,774. The closing price for the shares was 37.18.

