UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 37.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.46 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank opened at 37.18 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 37.64 and a low of 36.68 during the day. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is currently 44,787.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 48.5 and the 52-week low is 12.91. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 2,648,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹37.46, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹37.18

The current stock price of UCO Bank is 37.46 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.28.

02 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹37.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UCO Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,648,785 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 37.18.

