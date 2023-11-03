UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

UCO Bank opened at ₹37.91 and closed at ₹37.46. The stock had a high of ₹38.53 and a low of ₹37.57. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹45,241.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹48.5 and the 52-week low is ₹12.91. The BSE volume for the day was 2,464,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.