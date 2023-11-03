Hello User
UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
UCO Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 37.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.84 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank opened at 37.91 and closed at 37.46. The stock had a high of 38.53 and a low of 37.57. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 45,241.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 48.5 and the 52-week low is 12.91. The BSE volume for the day was 2,464,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹37.46 on last trading day

