UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 13.93 %. The stock closed at 50.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.74 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 51.4 and closed at 50.68. The stock had a high of 60.65 and a low of 51.29. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 69,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51.6 and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 24,520,315.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week35.4%
3 Months40.21%
6 Months112.71%
YTD45.28%
1 Year105.88%
06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹57.74, up 13.93% from yesterday's ₹50.68

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 57.74 with a percent change of 13.93 and a net change of 7.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 13.93% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 7.06. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹50.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 24,520,315 shares. The closing price for the company's shares was 50.68.

