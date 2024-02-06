UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's stock sees gains in today's trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹51.4 and closed at ₹50.68. The stock had a high of ₹60.65 and a low of ₹51.29. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹69,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51.6 and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 24,520,315.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|35.4%
|3 Months
|40.21%
|6 Months
|112.71%
|YTD
|45.28%
|1 Year
|105.88%
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹57.74 with a percent change of 13.93 and a net change of 7.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 13.93% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 7.06. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 24,520,315 shares. The closing price for the company's shares was ₹50.68.
