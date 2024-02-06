UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's stock sees gains in today's trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹51.4 and closed at ₹50.68. The stock had a high of ₹60.65 and a low of ₹51.29. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹69,033.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51.6 and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 24,520,315.

