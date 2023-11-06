UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹38.24 and closed at ₹37.84. The stock had a high of ₹38.4 and a low of ₹36.9. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹44,834.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹48.5, while its 52-week low is ₹12.91. On the BSE, there were 1,718,785 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|38.48%
|6 Months
|31.35%
|YTD
|19.05%
|1 Year
|159.52%
The current data of UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹37.12 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -0.38. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.01% and the value has decreased by ₹0.38.
As of the current data, the stock price of UCO Bank is ₹37.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.67, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decline of ₹0.25 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,718,785 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹37.84.
