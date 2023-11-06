Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's stocks decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
UCO Bank stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 37.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.12 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank

On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 38.24 and closed at 37.84. The stock had a high of 38.4 and a low of 36.9. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 44,834.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 48.5, while its 52-week low is 12.91. On the BSE, there were 1,718,785 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months38.48%
6 Months31.35%
YTD19.05%
1 Year159.52%
06 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST UCO Bank share price NSE Live :UCO Bank trading at ₹37.12, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹37.5

The current data of UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 37.12 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -0.38. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.01% and the value has decreased by 0.38.

06 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹37.25, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹37.5

As of the current data, the stock price of UCO Bank is 37.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.67, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decline of 0.25 in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹37.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,718,785 shares. The closing price for the stock was 37.84.

