UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹38.24 and closed at ₹37.84. The stock had a high of ₹38.4 and a low of ₹36.9. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹44,834.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹48.5, while its 52-week low is ₹12.91. On the BSE, there were 1,718,785 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.