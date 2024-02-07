UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees stock rebound with positive trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at a price of ₹59.3 and closed at ₹57.74. The stock had a high of ₹62.94 and a low of ₹55.92. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is currently at ₹70,336.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹60.65, while the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9,767,379 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|34.4%
|3 Months
|40.32%
|6 Months
|111.89%
|YTD
|47.92%
|1 Year
|112.66%
As of the current data, the UCO Bank stock is priced at ₹58.83. It has experienced a percent change of 1.89, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.09, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend in the UCO Bank stock.
On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 9,767,379 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹57.74.
