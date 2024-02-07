Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees stock rebound with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 57.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.83 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at a price of 59.3 and closed at 57.74. The stock had a high of 62.94 and a low of 55.92. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is currently at 70,336.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 60.65, while the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9,767,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week34.4%
3 Months40.32%
6 Months111.89%
YTD47.92%
1 Year112.66%
07 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹58.83, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹57.74

As of the current data, the UCO Bank stock is priced at 58.83. It has experienced a percent change of 1.89, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.09, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend in the UCO Bank stock.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹57.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 9,767,379 shares. The closing price for the stock was 57.74.

