UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees stock rebound with positive trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at a price of ₹59.3 and closed at ₹57.74. The stock had a high of ₹62.94 and a low of ₹55.92. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is currently at ₹70,336.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹60.65, while the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9,767,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.