UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
UCO Bank stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 16.18 %. The stock closed at 58.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.35 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank had an open price of 59.93 and a close price of 58.83 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 70.59 and a low of 58.9. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 81718.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 62.94 and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 19,950,347.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week47.1%
3 Months64.48%
6 Months146.93%
YTD72.08%
1 Year152.4%
08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹68.35, up 16.18% from yesterday's ₹58.83

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 68.35, with a percent change of 16.18 and a net change of 9.52. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Investors who own UCO Bank stock would have seen a notable gain in their investment.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹58.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 19,950,347 shares. The closing price for the day was 58.83.

