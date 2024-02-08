UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank had an open price of ₹59.93 and a close price of ₹58.83 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹70.59 and a low of ₹58.9. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹81718.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹62.94 and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 19,950,347.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|47.1%
|3 Months
|64.48%
|6 Months
|146.93%
|YTD
|72.08%
|1 Year
|152.4%
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹68.35, with a percent change of 16.18 and a net change of 9.52. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Investors who own UCO Bank stock would have seen a notable gain in their investment.
On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 19,950,347 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹58.83.
