UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
UCO Bank stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -7.36 %. The stock closed at 68.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.32 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UCO Bank opened at 70.39 and closed at 68.35. The stock reached a high of 70.66 and a low of 62.89. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 75,705.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.59 and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 8,409,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹68.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UCO Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,409,144. The closing price for the day was 68.35.

