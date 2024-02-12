UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank opened at ₹63.83 and closed at ₹63.32. The stock had a high of ₹64.9 and a low of ₹58.26. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹72,405.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.66 and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 9,880,820.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.