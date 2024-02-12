Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
UCO Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -5.22 %. The stock closed at 60.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.4 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank opened at 63.83 and closed at 63.32. The stock had a high of 64.9 and a low of 58.26. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 72,405.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.66 and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 9,880,820.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST UCO Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST UCO Bank share price update :UCO Bank trading at ₹57.4, down -5.22% from yesterday's ₹60.56

The current data of UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 57.4 with a percent change of -5.22 and a net change of -3.16. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.22% and has experienced a drop of 3.16 points.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.78%
3 Months48.36%
6 Months108.43%
YTD52.33%
1 Year119.38%
12 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹60.8, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹60.56

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 60.8 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and has risen by 0.24.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹63.32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 9,880,820 shares. The closing price for the day was 63.32.

