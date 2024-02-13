UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank stocks plummet as investors react to poor performance

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹60.83 and closed at ₹60.56. The stock had a high of ₹60.93 and a low of ₹54.51. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹65,949.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.66, while the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 6,572,010.
The UCO Bank stock had a low price of ₹52.3 and a high price of ₹56.6 on the current day.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹54.98. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.33. The net change is -0.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.59%
|3 Months
|27.12%
|6 Months
|87.73%
|YTD
|38.62%
|1 Year
|95.74%
The current data of UCO Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹55.16. There has been a percent change of -8.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.4.
