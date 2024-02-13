Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank stocks plummet as investors react to poor performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 55.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.98 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 60.83 and closed at 60.56. The stock had a high of 60.93 and a low of 54.51. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 65,949.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.66, while the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 6,572,010.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The UCO Bank stock had a low price of 52.3 and a high price of 56.6 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST UCO Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST UCO Bank share price update :UCO Bank trading at ₹54.98, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹55.16

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 54.98. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.33. The net change is -0.18.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.59%
3 Months27.12%
6 Months87.73%
YTD38.62%
1 Year95.74%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹55.16, down -8.92% from yesterday's ₹60.56

The current data of UCO Bank stock shows that the stock price is 55.16. There has been a percent change of -8.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 5.4.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹60.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE had a volume of 6,572,010 shares and closed at a price of 60.56.

