UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees gains in today's trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank's open price was ₹55 and it closed at ₹55.16. The stock's high for the day was ₹58.15, while the low was ₹52.3. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹67,610.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.66, and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 8,193,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.