UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 56.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.71 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank's open price was 55 and it closed at 55.16. The stock's high for the day was 58.15, while the low was 52.3. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 67,610.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.66, and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 8,193,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:34 AM IST UCO Bank share price NSE Live :UCO Bank trading at ₹56.71, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹56.55

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 56.71, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% or 0.16 rupees. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

14 Feb 2024, 10:30 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Yes Bank28.40.551.9732.8114.181663.56
Indian Bank492.5-1.8-0.36573.45253.3561337.98
UCO Bank56.730.180.3270.6622.2667826.15
Bank Of India131.50.70.54156.3566.0553977.37
IDFC First Bank80.04-0.47-0.58100.7452.1152971.45
14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The UCO Bank stock had a low price of 54.32 and a high price of 57.33 for the day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST UCO Bank Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST UCO Bank share price update :UCO Bank trading at ₹56.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹56.55

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 56.55. There has been no percent change or net change, indicating that the stock has remained stable at its current price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.74%
3 Months29.7%
6 Months92.84%
YTD42.39%
1 Year102.87%
14 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹55.17, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹56.55

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 55.17 with a percent change of -2.44 and a net change of -1.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹55.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 8,193,347 shares. The closing price for the day was 55.16.

