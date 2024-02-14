UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees gains in today's trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank's open price was ₹55 and it closed at ₹55.16. The stock's high for the day was ₹58.15, while the low was ₹52.3. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹67,610.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.66, and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 8,193,347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹56.71, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% or 0.16 rupees. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Yes Bank
|28.4
|0.55
|1.97
|32.81
|14.1
|81663.56
|Indian Bank
|492.5
|-1.8
|-0.36
|573.45
|253.35
|61337.98
|UCO Bank
|56.73
|0.18
|0.32
|70.66
|22.26
|67826.15
|Bank Of India
|131.5
|0.7
|0.54
|156.35
|66.05
|53977.37
|IDFC First Bank
|80.04
|-0.47
|-0.58
|100.74
|52.11
|52971.45
The UCO Bank stock had a low price of ₹54.32 and a high price of ₹57.33 for the day.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹56.55. There has been no percent change or net change, indicating that the stock has remained stable at its current price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.74%
|3 Months
|29.7%
|6 Months
|92.84%
|YTD
|42.39%
|1 Year
|102.87%
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹55.17 with a percent change of -2.44 and a net change of -1.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE saw a volume of 8,193,347 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹55.16.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!