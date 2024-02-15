UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees gains in trading today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹55.21 and closed at ₹56.55. The stock had a high of ₹59.48 and a low of ₹54.32. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹70,384.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.66 and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 3,051,019 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.89%
|3 Months
|35.32%
|6 Months
|93.75%
|YTD
|48.18%
|1 Year
|115.36%
The current stock price of UCO Bank is ₹58.87. It has experienced a 4.1% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.32.
On the last day of trading for UCO Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 3,051,019 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹56.55.
