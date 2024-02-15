Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.1 %. The stock closed at 56.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.87 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 55.21 and closed at 56.55. The stock had a high of 59.48 and a low of 54.32. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 70,384.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.66 and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank was 3,051,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.89%
3 Months35.32%
6 Months93.75%
YTD48.18%
1 Year115.36%
15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹58.87, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹56.55

The current stock price of UCO Bank is 58.87. It has experienced a 4.1% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.32.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹56.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UCO Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 3,051,019 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 56.55.

