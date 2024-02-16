Hello User
UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 61.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.13 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at 59.44 and closed at 58.87. The stock reached a high of 62 and a low of 57.6 during the day. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 73,684.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.66, while the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 4,362,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹62.13, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹61.63

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 62.13. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.5, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.5 units. Overall, the stock is performing positively, with a small increase in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹58.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank had a volume of 4,362,993 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 58.87.

