UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank opened at ₹59.44 and closed at ₹58.87. The stock reached a high of ₹62 and a low of ₹57.6 during the day. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹73,684.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.66, while the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 4,362,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹62.13. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.5, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.5 units. Overall, the stock is performing positively, with a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, UCO Bank had a volume of 4,362,993 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹58.87.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!