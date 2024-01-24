UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank's stock opened at ₹43.51 and closed at ₹42.76. The stock reached a high of ₹44.25 and a low of ₹41.41 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹49,963.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.5, while the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.