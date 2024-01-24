Hello User
UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 42.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.79 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, UCO Bank's stock opened at 43.51 and closed at 42.76. The stock reached a high of 44.25 and a low of 41.41 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 49,963.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.5, while the 52-week low is 22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹42.76 on last trading day

On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 6,737,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 42.76.

