UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
UCO Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 41.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.75 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank's stock opened at 41.75 and closed at 41.79 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 43.58 and a low of 40.85. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 51,111.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 48.5 and 22.26 respectively. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 4,381,723.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.4%
3 Months5.01%
6 Months46.99%
YTD7.42%
1 Year44.99%
25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹42.75, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹41.79

The current stock price of UCO Bank is 42.75. The stock has experienced a 2.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.96.

25 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹41.79 on last trading day

On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 4,381,723 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 41.79 per share.

