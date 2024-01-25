UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank's stock opened at ₹41.75 and closed at ₹41.79 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹43.58 and a low of ₹40.85. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹51,111.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹48.5 and ₹22.26 respectively. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 4,381,723.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.4%
|3 Months
|5.01%
|6 Months
|46.99%
|YTD
|7.42%
|1 Year
|44.99%
The current stock price of UCO Bank is ₹42.75. The stock has experienced a 2.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.96.
On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 4,381,723 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹41.79 per share.
