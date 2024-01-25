UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank's stock opened at ₹41.75 and closed at ₹41.79 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹43.58 and a low of ₹40.85. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹51,111.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹48.5 and ₹22.26 respectively. The BSE volume for UCO Bank shares was 4,381,723.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.