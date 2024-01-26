Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank shares plummet as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -3.6 %. The stock closed at 42.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.21 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months0.82%
6 Months40.85%
YTD3.65%
1 Year36.2%
26 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹41.21, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹42.75

The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is 41.21. There has been a percent change of -3.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.54, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹42.75 on last trading day

On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 3,786,642 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 42.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.