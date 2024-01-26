UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank shares plummet as market sentiment sours

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST
UCO Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|0.82%
|6 Months
|40.85%
|YTD
|3.65%
|1 Year
|36.2%
26 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST
UCO Bank share price Today :UCO Bank trading at ₹41.21, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹42.75
The current data for UCO Bank stock shows that the price is ₹41.21. There has been a percent change of -3.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.54, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
26 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST
UCO Bank share price Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹42.75 on last trading day
On the last day, UCO Bank had a trading volume of 3,786,642 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹42.75.