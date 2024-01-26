UCO Bank share price Today Live Updates : UCO Bank shares plummet as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade

UCO Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -3.6 %. The stock closed at 42.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.21 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.