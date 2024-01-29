Hello User
UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UCO Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -3.6 %. The stock closed at 42.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.21 per share. Investors should monitor UCO Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UCO Bank Stock Price Today

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank's stock opened at 42.19 and closed at 42.75 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 42.48 and the low was 40.89. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is 49,270.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.5 and the 52-week low is 22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank's shares was 3,786,642.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST UCO Bank share price NSE Live :UCO Bank closed at ₹42.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, UCO Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 3,786,642 shares. The closing price for the day was 42.75.

