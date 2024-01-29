UCO Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

UCO Bank Share Price Today : UCO Bank's stock opened at ₹42.19 and closed at ₹42.75 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹42.48 and the low was ₹40.89. The market capitalization of UCO Bank is ₹49,270.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.5 and the 52-week low is ₹22.26. The BSE volume for UCO Bank's shares was 3,786,642.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.